Video: Leafs goalie Andersen gets physical, drops Connolly with a hit

It was only a few days ago that Maple Leafs goalie Frederik Andersen left a critical regular season game after a collision involving Tom Sestito.

Andersen was hurt in a must-win game and didn’t play the next day, either.

Fast forward to Thursday’s Game 1 between the Leafs and Capitals, and there was Andersen deciding it was time to apparently get physical. He knocked over Washington forward Brett Connolly as he went speeding into the zone in on the forecheck.

It worked out well for the Leafs, who transitioned the puck up ice. It may have also provided some anxious thoughts for Toronto’s fans, too, given Andersen was hurt just last weekend.

Andersen’s been busy, too, stopping 36 of 38 shots through regulation as this game goes to overtime. Justin Williams, Mr. Game 7, is getting a head start with a pair of goals so far in the opener.