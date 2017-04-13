San Jose’s racking up the AHL awards

The Sharks have to be thrilled with what the Barracuda are doing.
(This is a hockey post. Honest.)
Today, San Jose’s AHL affiliate earned its third major year-end accolade as Danny O’Regan captured the Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award for outstanding rookie.
With two games remaining in the regular season, O’Regan is pacing all AHL rookies in scoring with 56 points (22 goals, 34 assists) while skating in 61 games for the Barracuda.
The leading point-getter for the team with the AHL’s top-ranked offense, O’Regan has also notched 10 power-play goals and recorded five game-winning tallies, and has a plus/minus rating of plus-9 while accruing just 10 minutes in penalties all season.
O’Regan, 23, is a former fifth-round pick that joined San Jose this year after a solid career at Boston University. He’s appeared in three NHL contests — scoring once — and also represented the Barracuda at the AHL All-Star Game.
As mentioned above, O’Regan isn’t the only Barracuda to score some hardware this season. Yesterday, head coach Roy Sommer won the Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award for coach of the year, after guiding the club to the Pacific Division title.
Prior to that, another Sharks farmhand — Troy Grosenick — took home the Baz Bastien Award for most outstanding goalie. Grosenick, 27, finished with a 30-9-3 record, 1.98 GAA and .930 save percentage while posting a whopping 10 shutouts.