PHT Morning Skate: The best-selling jerseys in 2016-17

–Pulling your goalie when you’re down by a goal or two in the dying moments of the game is automatic, but some of the best teams in the league make sure they’re well prepared six-on-five action if they’re trailing or five-on-six defending if they’re ahead. According to the Elias Sports Bureau, for every goal scored at six-on-five, there are three empty-net goals scored. (New York Times)

–Most of the hockey world is picking the Washington Capitals to take down the Toronto Maple Leafs this postseason, but can they finally go all the way? The Washington Post provides readers with reasons this year will be different and reasons why it might not be different. A solid goalie and good depth on defense are nice, while Evgeny Kuznetsov‘s struggles and John Carlson‘s health could hold them back. (Washington Post)

–Playoff tickets in Toronto are pretty expensive. They’re so pricey, that a Leafs fan can travel to Washington to watch Game 1 or 2 at the Verizon Center and it would still be cheaper than attending Game 3 or 4 at the Air Canada Center. (Toronto Sun)

—Henrik Lundqvist turned aside 31 shots in Wednesday’s 2-0 win in Game 1 of their series against Montreal. You can check out the highlights from that game by clicking the video at the top of the page.

–The Ottawa Senators’ Twitter account tried being a little too cute after their team held the Bruins to zero shots in the second period. The fine folks running the Harvard Sports account fired a parting shot at them once the game was over. As the kids are saying, “shots fired”. (The Score)

–Winning the Stanley Cup isn’t easy, so The Hockey News looks at what it takes to win it all based on some of the recent winners. To hoist Lord Stanley, your team needs to have a core of star players, have a very strong possession game, make some good mid-season trades, have solid team speed and be decent on special teams. (The Hockey News)

–NHL unveiled the list of the best-selling jerseys for the 2016-17 season. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is at the top of the list followed by Blackhawks forward Patrik Kane and Jonathan Toews. Auston Matthews, Shayne Gostisbehere and Zach Parise are all in the top 13.