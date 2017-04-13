Letang undergoes successful neck surgery

Some good news on the Kris Letang front — on Thursday, Pittsburgh announced that Letang underwent successful surgery to repair a herniated disc in his neck.
The club also re-confirmed that his window for recovery is 4-6 months.
Though losing Letang is a significant blow, the Pens have to be pleased that this week’s procedure went well, and that the star defenseman is expected to make a full recovery.
Pittsburgh played its first playoff game without Letang on Wednesday night, earning a 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets at PPG Paints. With Letang out, the Pens used a six-man defensive unit of Olli Maatta, Justin Schultz, Trevor Daley, Brian Dumoulin, Ian Cole and Ron Hainsey.
Ice time was distributed pretty evenly. Cole was the low man at 18:21, Schutlz the high at 20:07.