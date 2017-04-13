Hextall gives Giroux a vote of confidence

4 Comments
By Jason BroughApr 13, 2017, 2:54 PM EDT

Claude Giroux may be nearing his 30th birthday, and he may be coming off one of the worst statistical seasons of his NHL career. But his general manager gave him a vote of confidence today.

“He’s not on the decline,” said Ron Hextall, per CSN Philly. “I know this, I’ll be shocked next year if you guys don’t ask me in January how has G turned this around. He’s a very driven athlete, very driven.”

Giroux finished 2016-17 with 14 goals and 44 assists in 82 games. His 58 points were nine fewer than last year, 15 fewer than the year before, 28 fewer than the year before that, and a whopping 35 fewer than 2011-12, when he finished third in NHL scoring.

Giroux is signed for five more years at a cap hit of $8.275 million, so it’s imperative for the Flyers that he does bounce back. His contract includes a no-movement clause, and he says he’s not leaving Philadelphia.

Related: Flyers fire longtime assistant coach Joey Mullen

DeBoer calls talk of Sharks’ slump ‘totally ludicrous’

Getty
1 Comment
By Jason BroughApr 13, 2017, 4:19 PM EDT

Pete DeBoer thinks too much was made of the Sharks’ late-season slide that cost them first place in the Pacific Division.

It was just a “bit of a stumble,” according to the head coach. Nothing too serious.

Certainly, it was no reason to believe that San Jose couldn’t go on another deep playoff run.

“I mean, I’ve heard people say we were bad for two months. That’s totally ludicrous,” DeBoer said Thursday, the day after his team took a 1-0 series lead on the Oilers.

“We lost three or four games in regulation in a 25-game span between January and mid-March. And then we hit mid-March and we had injuries to (Melker) Karlsson, (Marc-Edouard) Vlasic and (Logan) Couture, a bunch of different guys.

“Yes, our game slipped a little bit, and we had a bit of a stumble. But it was two and a half weeks. It wasn’t two months. I always knew we would get it back, and we did.”

The Sharks did finish the regular season with three wins out of four. That being said, they looked to be in tough after last night’s first period in Edmonton. Connor McDavid and the Oilers had a 2-0 lead, and the crowd at Rogers Place was in a frenzy.

It was at that point the defending Western Conference champs took over. The Sharks ended up outshooting the Oilers, 34-9, the rest of the way. They won the game, 3-2, in overtime, grabbing home-ice advantage in the series.

“From the second period on, we had control of that game,” Couture told reporters afterwards. “It was just a matter of time before the puck was going to go in.”

Game 2 goes Friday in Edmonton.

And with Games 3 and 4 in San Jose, the pressure’s squarely on the Oilers to avoid a 2-0 deficit.

San Jose’s racking up the AHL awards

Getty
Leave a comment
By Mike HalfordApr 13, 2017, 3:46 PM EDT

The Sharks have to be thrilled with what the Barracuda are doing.

(This is a hockey post. Honest.)

Today, San Jose’s AHL affiliate earned its third major year-end accolade as Danny O’Regan captured the Dudley (Red) Garrett Memorial Award for outstanding rookie.

More:

With two games remaining in the regular season, O’Regan is pacing all AHL rookies in scoring with 56 points (22 goals, 34 assists) while skating in 61 games for the Barracuda.

The leading point-getter for the team with the AHL’s top-ranked offense, O’Regan has also notched 10 power-play goals and recorded five game-winning tallies, and has a plus/minus rating of plus-9 while accruing just 10 minutes in penalties all season.

O’Regan, 23, is a former fifth-round pick that joined San Jose this year after a solid career at Boston University. He’s appeared in three NHL contests — scoring once — and also represented the Barracuda at the AHL All-Star Game.

As mentioned above, O’Regan isn’t the only Barracuda to score some hardware this season. Yesterday, head coach Roy Sommer won the Louis A.R. Pieri Memorial Award for coach of the year, after guiding the club to the Pacific Division title.

Prior to that, another Sharks farmhand — Troy Grosenick — took home the Baz Bastien Award for most outstanding goalie. Grosenick, 27, finished with a 30-9-3 record, 1.98 GAA and .930 save percentage while posting a whopping 10 shutouts.

Carlyle plays coy, but Gibson looks to be Game 1 starter

5 Comments
By Mike HalfordApr 13, 2017, 3:07 PM EDT

John Gibson was first off at Thursday’s morning skate, and appears to be the Ducks’ No. 1 goalie as they open their series against the Flames.

Just don’t ask head coach Randy Carlyle to confirm it.

“Did I make that decision?” Carlyle said during today’s media availability, when asked about the choice to go with Gibson. “I didn’t make any decision on who’s going to play in net tonight. You guys, obviously, can surmise, and I know how much you like to have your input to what goes on.

“We think that we have both [Jonathan] Bernier and Gibson at our disposal.”

Anaheim’s starting goalie debate has been going on for the last six weeks. After Gibson missed significant time in March with an injury, Carlyle classified his netminding scenario as a “1A and 1B” situation. Bernier catapulted himself into contention with a brilliant month of March, going 10-1-2 with a .941 save percentage.

Gibson, meanwhile, only made one appearance over a 14-game stretch due to a lingering lower-body ailment.

But then the calendar turned to April, and Gibson returned to health. He’s started three games month and looked terrific, stopping 97 of 101 shots for a .960 save percentage.

He also had some things to say about the playoff starter debate.

“I didn’t forget how to play, right?” Gibson said, per the O.C. Register. “Just had an injury.”

When asked if he felt there was competition with Bernier to be the Game 1 starter, Gibson re-iterated his point.

“You’d have to ask Randy what he thinks,” he explained. “I’ve been here for the whole year. I got hurt for a month.”

Give the reporters credit. They tried to ask Randy what he thinks.

Tootoo clarifies remarks about being on ‘right side’ of ‘Hawks-Preds rivalry

7 Comments
By Mike HalfordApr 13, 2017, 2:33 PM EDT

On Thursday, Chicago forward Jordin Tootoo discussed his comments about being on the “right side” of the Blackhawks-Predators rivalry.

“I think there was a little misinterpretation there,” Tootoo said, per the Tennessean. “I’m at a point in my life where I’m very, very happy and content and grateful for the opportunity to play for the Blackhawks.

“I respect the city of Nashville and everything that it’s given to me. It’s that time of the year where every man is for himself. I’m a Blackhawk now.”

Blackhawks vs. Predators: Stream on NBC Sports

Following Wednesday’s practice, Tootoo — who spent the first eight years of his career with the Preds organization — raised some eyebrows with remarks made to the Chicago Tribune.

“Personally, when you play a team in the playoffs you learn to hate them quick, and it’s obviously a divisional rival,” he said of his former team. “Nashville and Chicago has always been a heated battle and it finally feels great to be on the right side.”

Tootoo, 34, was a fan favorite during his time in Nashville, a period that included personal struggles with alcohol abuse. He’s often credited Preds GM David Poile and former head coach Barry Trotz for helping him into the NHL’s substance abuse and behavioral health program seven years ago.

Tootoo has appeared in 50 games for Chicago this season, scoring two goals and three points. Based on yesterday’s line rushes, it looks as though he’ll open this series on the fourth line with Tanner Kero and John Hayden.

The ‘Hawks and Preds have faced each other twice in the last seven postseasons, with Chicago winning both series. The third installment gets underway tonight at the United Center (8 p.m. ET, NBCSN).