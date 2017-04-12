WATCH LIVE: Five games kick off 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs

It’s really happening, everyone.
After a rigorous season, the playoffs begin on Wednesday … and with gusto. Hockey fans get treated to five action-packed Game 1 bouts spread across NBCSN, USA Network and NHL Network. You can see the announce teams, start times, networks and streaming links for each contest below. Enjoy.
New York Rangers at Montreal Canadiens
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)
Call: Gord Miller, Ray Ferraro
Boston Bruins at Ottawa Senators
Time: 7 p.m. ET
Network: NHL Network (Stream online here)
Call: Bob Cole, Greg Millen
Columbus Blue Jackets at Pittsburgh Penguins
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Network: USA Network (Stream online here)
Call: Doc Emrick, Pierre McGuire
St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild
Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)
Call: John Forslund, Brian Boucher
San Jose Sharks at Edmonton Oilers
Time: 10 p.m. ET
Network: USA Network (Stream online here)
Call: Brendan Burke, Mike Johnson