Video: Tanner Glass (!) scores first goal of 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs

If you expected Tanner Glass to score the first goal of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs … your name might be Alain Vigneault.

Seriously, more than a few jaws dropped as the enforcer scored a stunning – and stunningly nice – goal against Carey Price to give the New York Rangers a 1-0 lead against the Montreal Canadiens.

It’s only his second postseason tally and Glass only had one goal in 2016-17. His inclusion in the Rangers lineup is almost always the source of derision among stats-minded fans … so this is likely to prompt some amusing banter on Twitter.

Watch the goal in the video above.

Check it out in GIF form, too:

The first goal of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs belongs to Tanner Glass! #StanleyCup https://t.co/9udc0JdZYV pic.twitter.com/saFbtawdzq — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) April 12, 2017

Glass' 2nd career playoff goal in 61 games — Steve Zipay (@stevezipay) April 12, 2017

This actually breaks a pattern of fairly well-known players scoring a postseason’s first goal. Nikita Kucherov started the fun last year and Brock Nelson notched the first tally of 2015. Remarkably, neither player is even in the 2017 postseason.

Things got a little chippy to start Rangers – Canadiens, by the way.