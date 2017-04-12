Rangers break glass on Habs’ home-ice advantage with Game 1 win

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Plenty of people expected a goalie duel between Henrik Lundqvist and Carey Price. In Game 1, Lundqvist took the advantage in a 2-0 win.

Basically no one expected that Tanner Glass would own the game-winning goal (and the first tally of the 2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs) as the New York Rangers stunned the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday.

It’s the first time the Canadiens have been shut out at home in a Game 1 of a series since 1983, according to Hockey Night in Canada.

By no means was this a poor effort by the Canadiens, especially considering that they carried big chunks of play. Still, they couldn’t solve a game Lundqvist, and that Glass goal surprised Price as much as anyone else.

Moments like these increasingly frustrated the Canadiens:

It was also a pretty nasty game, something to watch as this series goes along.

Physical hockey in Montreal. Total of 98 hits in Game One. Canadiens had 53

Rangers had 45 — John Shannon (@JSportsnet) April 13, 2017

Considering the Rangers’ advantage in standings points during the regular season, it might be a misnomer to consider this an “upset,” but Habs fans left the building in some disbelief on Wednesday night.

Ultimately, they have Lundqvist – and, yes, Glass – to thank for that.