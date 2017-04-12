No go, Joe: Thornton (knee injury) scratched from Sharks lineup for Game 1

It appears the San Jose Sharks will be without Joe Thornton for their series opener against the Edmonton Oilers.
Thornton, who suffered a knee injury on April 4, has been listed as a scratch for the Sharks on Wednesday, per the NHL’s roster report before puck drop.
Thornton had expressed confidence that he would be ready for Game 1, but developments earlier in the week at practice suggested that he might still have to wait before making his return.
Logan Couture is on the ice for the pre-game warm-up, per Kevin Kurz of NBC Sports California.
What transpired for the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday probably won’t lead them to sustained success in these playoffs.
After a fairly even opening period, the Blues were badly outplayed and badly outshot (52-26 overall), but escaped Game 1 against the Minnesota Wild with a 2-1 overtime victory thanks to the spectacular play of goalie Jake Allen.
He stood on his head in a game that could’ve been a complete blowout, a disaster for the visiting team.
This is where Allen’s performance ranks in Blues history for most saves made in a playoff game. That would be Curtis Joseph at the top, certainly a busy guy during the 1993 post-season.
The Wild were only able to beat Allen once, with Zach Parise scoring the tying goal with 22 seconds remaining in regulation. Yet, they took the positives away from an otherwise dominant performance.
“If we play like that every game, more often than not we’ll get the right results,” Devan Dubnyk told the Pioneer Press.
Blues coach Mike Yeo certainly acknowledged a huge disparity in puck possession. The Wild had 90 shot attempts, while the Blues had only 57.
“I think we can do a much better job in some areas,” said Yeo. “We didn’t have the puck enough and that’s the issue. But we know that we have to be better. We can’t just rely on Jake (Allen) to have a performance like that night after night, but I’m certainly encouraged that we got the win.”
Joel Edmundson played the unlikely overtime hero for the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday.
But make no mistake, the only reason Game 1 of this series between the Blues and Minnesota Wild even went to extra time was because of the play of Jake Allen.
The Wild dominated in every aspect of this game.
Shots? Check.
Puck possession? Check.
Scoring chances? Check.
But they couldn’t outscore the Blues — at least not tonight — and that was because of Allen. Remember all the issues in net he was having earlier in the season? That seems so, so long ago now.
Allen was brilliant, backing St. Louis to a 2-1 victory and a 1-0 series lead on the road.
The Blues were badly outshot 52-26 but their netminder stopped all but one shot he faced and, at times, did so in spectacular fashion — like the second-period stop he made on Charlie Coyle, throwing out the glove and stacking the pads on a prime scoring chance in front.
There was an overtime scramble in which Allen somehow kept the puck out of the net.
There was also an insane scramble around his crease in the third period. After he made the initial save, it appeared Zach Parise inadvertently curled the puck off the goal line and back out toward the slot, as St. Louis escaped another scare in the defensive end.
Parise redeemed himself by scoring the tying goal with 22 seconds left, finally solving Allen and sending this game to OT. But Edmundson won it and Allen was rewarded for a 51-save effort. ‘Effort’ is a bit of an understatement.
Back from the KHL, having signed a three-year deal in St. Louis last week, Vladimir Sobotka scored the opening goal.
Talk about the perfect start for the home team.
But it didn’t end the way the Oilers and their fans wanted in the highly anticipated return of Stanley Cup playoff hockey to Edmonton.
Playing in the franchise’s first playoff game since 2006, the Oilers came flying out of the gate in Game 1 against the San Jose Sharks, opening up a two-goal lead on goals from Oscar Klefbom and Milan Lucic against the defending Western Conference champs.
The Oilers played fast. They played physical. They looked in complete control. Well, for 20 minutes, anyway.
But the game swung in the Sharks favor in the second period, before they eventually completed the comeback and won 3-2 in overtime.
The Sharks, without Joe Thornton for this one, completely took over, holding the Oilers to just nine shots through the second and third periods, and in a brief overtime session. Joel Ward started the comeback early in the second period and Paul Martin scored the equalizer early in the third.
The Sharks were all over the Oilers in the final period of regulation. They peppered Talbot with 18 shots, while the Oilers managed only three on Martin Jones.
After dominating the majority of this game, the Sharks won it on a goal from Melker Karlsson, as he beat Talbot on San Jose’s 44 shot of the night.
Jake Allen has been the story so far, as the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild open their first-round series.
He faced 26 shots through two periods, stopping everything so far fired his way, keeping up his end of the bargain as his teammates went into the intermission with a 1-0 lead on the road.
Vladimir Sobotka has the St. Louis goal.
But Allen has the biggest save of this series so far, stacking the pads and throwing out the glove to deny Charlie Coyle on a great chance right in front. That maintained the Blues’ lead, at least through two periods.