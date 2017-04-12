Matt Murray scratched for Game 1, Fleury gets the start

7 Comments
By Adam GretzApr 12, 2017, 7:41 PM EDT

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins are getting Evgeni Malkin back for Game 1 of their Eastern Conference first-round series against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Wednesday night, but will not have their starting goalie.

After being deemed “good to go” by head coach Mike Sullivan earlier in the day, Matt Murray was a late scratch for the game after leaving the ice with more than seven minutes to go in warmups.

That means Marc-Andre Fleury draws back into the starting lineup to begin the Penguins’ title defense.

Rookie Tristan Jarry, who started the regular season finale for the Penguins against the New York Rangers, will serve as the backup.

It’s kind of deja vu for the Penguins because the playoffs opened nearly the exact same way for them a year ago with Murray and Fleury both being injured, with Jeff Zatkoff being forced to make the Game 1 start.

Murray initially seemed to be shaken up in his last start against the New Jersey Devils when he stopped Taylor Hall on a breakaway. He remained in the game and everything since then seemed to indicate he would be ready for Wednesday.

Update: Sullivan said during the first period that Murray is dealing with a lower body injury that happened during warmups.

Despite Game 1 loss, Flames know they can go toe-to-toe with Ducks

2 Comments
By Joey AlfieriApr 14, 2017, 9:56 AM EDT

It was a frustrating way to lose Game 1.

The Calgary Flames found themselves up 2-1 midway through the second period. Things were looking good, but it all fell apart pretty quickly.

Thanks to two goals in less than four minutes by Rickard Rakell and Jakob Silfverberg, the Ducks went into the second intermission with a 3-2 lead and never looked back.

But despite dropping their 28th consecutive game in Anaheim, the Flames came away from last night’s loss knowing they could go toe-to-toe with the top team in the Pacific Division.

“We’re frustrated,” Flames defenseman Mark Giordano said, per the OC Register. “Our discipline tonight hurt us, but we’re right there. We can play with these guys. We know we can. Certain moments in the game, we had looks. Good looks to go up by two.

“We didn’t score. Then they get a break and come down and score.”

As Giordano mentioned, discipline was also a huge issue for them in Game 1. Calgary gave Anaheim seven power play opportunities (Dougie Hamilton led the way with six penalty minutes), and the Ducks converted on two of them. When you lose 3-2, giving up two power play goals is a big deal.

Game 2 will go Saturday night in Anaheim.

2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs schedule for Friday

Getty
Leave a comment
By Joey AlfieriApr 14, 2017, 9:21 AM EDT

Every team is one game into their best-of-seven series. Some are thrilled with how Game 1 went, others not so much. But four teams will have the opportunity to tie things up tonight. You can stream each of tonight’s games online thanks to the NBC Sports Group. Here’s what you need to know:

New York Rangers at Montreal Canadiens

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network (Stream online here)

Columbus Blue Jackets at Pittsburgh Penguins

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Network: NHL Network (Stream online here)

St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

San Jose Sharks at Edmonton Oilers

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

PHT Morning Skate: Is it time for the Sabres to bring back Lindy Ruff?

4 Comments
By Joey AlfieriApr 14, 2017, 8:18 AM EDT

–Peterborough Petes goalie Dylan Wells scored an incredible goal against the Kingston Frontenacs and he made sure to celebrate like every skater does whenever they score goal (a drive-by by their bench). (Top)

–The Baltimore Orioles are in Toronto to take on the Blue Jays, and some members of the Orioles roster took the opportunity to show their support for the Washington Capitals in their playoff series against the Maple Leafs. (Sportsnet)

–Here’s a weird story. One Pittsburgh Penguins fan was stabbed in the head during Game 1 of their series against Columbus, but the fan refused medical attention until the game was over. Now that’s loyalty. (The Guardian)

–The Toronto Maple Leafs gave the Washington Capitals a good scare, but the Presidents’ Trophy winners found a way to overcome a two-goal deficit to win in overtime. Check out the highlights from Game 1 of the series:

–Baseball was obviously a huge part of Yogi Berra’s life, but as his granddaughter points out, the hall of famer also loved hockey. “Like all the kids on The Hill, Grampa played many sports growing up, and told stories of taping newspapers to his shins to play roller hockey. On days when the minor-league St. Louis Flyers had home games, after school or an early shift at the shoe factory, Grampa would nap in the afternoon to make sure he could stay awake to make the trip to the rink. It was there, watching the Flyers, that Grampa fell in love with hockey, and where he later fell in love with my Grammy Carmen; Grampa took her to a hockey game on their first date, in the winter of 1947.” (NHL.com)

–NHL teams aren’t shying away from bringing former head coaches back for a second stint. Anaheim did it with Randy Carlyle, Montreal did it with Claude Julien and the Stars have brought back Ken Hitchcock. Is there another coach that will return to his old stomping grounds? The Buffalo News’ Mike Harrington wonders if it’s time for the Sabres to bring back Lindy Ruff. Harrington writes: “You have to at least wonder if there’s thoughts here of a Ruff reunion if (Dan) Bylsma is shown the door. Pegula loves Ruff and is known to have hated the way things ended in 2013. Pegula loves winning the press conference too and it would be just like him to go make this kind of move.” (Buffalo News)

–At just 19 years old, Auston Matthews has become the cornerstone of the Maple Leafs franchise. He’s a big reason why the Leafs are back in the playoffs this spring, but it’s easy to forget he’s still just a teenager.

“You get pretty tired during the season and, yeah, the takeout containers kind of start filling up.

“But I think I’m pretty responsible with that kind of stuff. I know my parents will come in and clean up as much as they can. There’s a fine line, I guess, between what they think is clean and what I think is clean.” (ESPN)

Costly mistakes haunt Flames in Game 1 loss to Ducks

Getty
9 Comments
By Cam TuckerApr 14, 2017, 1:40 AM EDT

The Calgary Flames still can’t win in Anaheim. They’ll need to change that in the coming days if they are to eliminate the Ducks in the first round.

The Flames did themselves no favors in a 3-2 loss in Game 1.

— They had a 2-1 lead midway through the second period, but coughed that up after a bad line change leading to a two-on-oh Anaheim rush and a Rickard Rakell rebound goal after Brian Elliott made the first save.

— The Flames couldn’t stay out of the penalty box and that was perhaps their biggest issue. The Ducks finished the game with seven power plays, scoring on two of them. Dougie Hamilton put his team short-handed in the third period, retaliating against Ryan Getzlaf for his hard but clean hit on Mark Giordano. That specific penalty didn’t result in a Ducks goal, but it did nothing productive for any comeback attempt.

— They couldn’t convert on a 1:14 two-man advantage in the final minutes of the third period, as they searched for the tying goal. And that was with Ryan Kesler, who leads all Anaheim forwards in penalty killing time per game, in the penalty box.

Ducks goalie John Gibson wasn’t as busy as Elliott at the other end, but he made a huge stop on Johnny Gaudreau — and managed to keep the puck out on the ensuing scramble — late in the game to preserve the win.

The Flames’ losing streak in Anaheim continues.