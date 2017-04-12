Hobey Baker winner doesn’t want contract offer from Avalanche

A year ago, it was the Colorado Avalanche who weren’t interested in signing Will Butcher.

Today — after the 22-year-old defenseman won the Hobey Baker Award and a national championship with the University of Denver — it’s Butcher who doesn’t sound interested in the Avs.

From The Denver Post:

Butcher, who is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent Aug. 15 if he chooses to not sign with the Avs, said he met with Colorado general manager Joe Sakic on Tuesday and told him he’s not signing anytime soon.

“I told him I didn’t want an offer yet,” Butcher told The Denver Post. “I wanted to sit with him, talk with him about my year, what they’re thinking, what their philosophy is going to be. My parents are coming in this weekend for the banquet, and I want to talk to my parents before they offer me anything.”

Butcher was a fifth-round draft pick in 2013. According to an earlier Denver Post story, it was Patrick Roy who didn’t want to sign him last year. Specifically, Roy was “not interested in using a contract for a 5-foot-10, 180-pound defenseman.”

Of course, Roy is no longer with the Avs.

And by the looks of it, Butcher won’t ever be with them.