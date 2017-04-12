Flyers parting ways with Del Zotto, Schultz

It was always likely, but now it’s official — defensemen Michael Del Zotto and Nick Schultz won’t be back in Philadelphia next season.

Del Zotto was informed of the decision by Flyers GM Ron Hextall earlier this week. It marks the end of a three-year run with the Flyers, which included Del Zotto matching a career-high with 10 goals during the ’14-15 campaign.

“It’s unfortunate and a little emotional,” the 26-year-old said, per the Inquirer. “I’ve been here three years and made some great friendships.”

Schultz, 34, knew of his fate earlier. Like Del Zotto, he’s spent the last three years in Philly and, also like Del Zotto, is being allowed to walk in free agency so the club can usher in its prized young defensemen.

This year, the club had 23-year-old Shayne Gostisbehere and 20-year-old Ivan Provorov as blueline mainstays, while giving two bright prospects — Samuel Morin and Robert Hagg — their NHL debuts. It’s expected both Morin (21 years old) and Hagg (22) will be competing for spots next year, along with the 17th overall pick in 2014, Travis Sanheim (who just turned 21 at the end of March).