Doug Weight officially named head coach of the Islanders

By Joey AlfieriApr 12, 2017, 9:25 AM EDT

The New York Islanders didn’t make the playoffs this season, but they’re clearly happy with the work interim coach Doug Weight did after he took over for Jack Capuano.

On Wednesday morning, the Islanders officially removed the interim tag from Weight’s title and named him head coach of their hockey club.

Since taking over for Capuano on Jan. 17, Weight and the Islanders posted the second-best record in the NHL with 24 wins and 52 points in 40 games. Unfortunately for them, they still fell one point shy of making the playoffs.

“Doug has earned this opportunity from the tremendous work he has put in over the past five seasons in our front office and especially from the time he took over as interim head coach earlier this season,” president and general manager Garth Snow said in a release. “His leadership and experiences from both playing and behind the bench are valuable intangibles that not every coach can translate into a winning formula. He’s gained the trust and respect from our entire team, making him the best choice to become head coach.”

Weight will continue serving as Garth Snow’s assistant GM.

Now that they’ve made one big decision, the Isles can focus their attention on re-signing franchise center John Tavares and finding a new arena.

Werenski is good to go for Blue Jackets

By Jason BroughApr 12, 2017, 11:44 AM EDT

Zach Werenski is good to go for the Columbus Blue Jackets. He’ll play tonight in Pittsburgh, where the Jackets and Penguins will face off in Game 1 of their first-round series.

Werenski, the impressive rookie defenseman, missed the last four games of the regular season with a shoulder injury after getting hit by Alex Ovechkin on April 2.

Just 19 years old, Werenski was a huge part of the Jackets’ success this season. He finished with 11 goals and 36 assists in 78 games. His 47 points were the most among the NHL’s crop of rookie d-men.

Pens announce Murray as Game 1 starter

By Mike HalfordApr 12, 2017, 11:33 AM EDT

The guy who backstopped Pittsburgh to last year’s Stanley Cup will begin this year’s title defense.

On Wednesday, Pens head coach Mike Sullivan confirmed the fairly obvious — Matt Murray would be the club’s starting netminder when it kicks off its opening round series against the Blue Jackets at PPG Paints.

Sullivan did, however, leave the door slightly open for Marc-Andre Fleury to make an appearance at some point in this series.

It was widely assumed Murray would be in goal when the postseason began. But Fleury made things interesting down the stretch.

The veteran ‘tender was great in March, going 3-1-2 with a .931 save percentage, posting a shutout. Murray, meanwhile, got hurt late in the year and missed a pair of games. His last action came on Apr. 6, when he allowed four goals on 38 shots in a win over the Devils.

On the year, though, Murray has been solid and justified his grip on the No. 1 job. He’s gone 32-10-4 with a 2.41 GAA and .923 save percentage, this coming after winning a Cup at the tender age of 21.

Here’s your Stanley Cup playoffs schedule for tonight

By Mike HalfordApr 12, 2017, 11:08 AM EDT

It’s on!

The 2017 Stanley Cup playoffs officially get underway tonight, with a massive quintupleheader across the NBC Sports group. Here’s what you need to know:

New York Rangers at Montreal Canadiens

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

Call: Gord Miller, Ray Ferraro

Boston Bruins at Ottawa Senators

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Network: NHL Network (Stream online here)

Call: Bob Cole, Greg Millen

Columbus Blue Jackets at Pittsburgh Penguins

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network (Stream online here)

Call: Doc Emrick, Pierre McGuire

St. Louis Blues at Minnesota Wild

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Network: NBCSN (Stream online here)

Call: John Forslund, Brian Boucher

San Jose Sharks at Edmonton Oilers

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Network: USA Network (Stream online here)

Call: Brendan Burke, Mike Johnson

Who’s going to win the Stanley Cup? PHT staffers make their picks…

By Mike HalfordApr 12, 2017, 10:53 AM EDT

Sixteen teams out of 30 make the playoffs, but only one can win. Now that we know those 16 teams, we’re making our Stanley Cup picks again. Has anything changed our minds from the preseason? 

Jason Brough: Washington Capitals

(Preseason pick: Penguins over Blackhawks)

I would’ve stuck with the Penguins, but Kris Letang‘s injury swung the pendulum towards Washington. I just don’t see Pittsburgh winning four series with that defense. The Capitals, on the other hand, have three very capable, right-shot d-men in John Carlson, Matt Niskanen, and deadline acquisition Kevin Shattenkirk. They’re obviously deep up front as well, with a much improved third line. Plus, they’ve got an excellent goalie. Bottom line: this really feels like Washington’s time. Granted, I said the same thing last year and was wrong, but only because the Caps ran into Pittsburgh. I don’t think the Pens will trip them up this year.

Mike Halford: Chicago Blackhawks

(Preseason pick: Lightning over Blues)

“That energy, that ambition and motivation is back,” Chicago captain Jonathan Toews said earlier this week. “We have that feeling again.” Without reading too much into a fairly stock quote, I’m buying what Toews is selling. Getting bounced by St. Louis in Round 1 last year might’ve been a good thing — it made the ‘Hawks hungrier, not unlike when they lost to Arizona in the opening round in 2012, then came back to win it all the season following. The energy angle is interesting, because it comes on two fronts: One is from all the young guys (Ryan Hartman, Nick Schmaltz, Tanner Kero) that’ve never had a deep playoff run before, and are all playing vital roles. The second? The old guys, back for another shot at glory — Brian Campbell and Johnny Oduya, specifically.

Adam Gretz: Washington Capitals

(Preseason pick: Predators over Lightning)

Simply put, I think the Capitals are the best team in the NHL. They don’t really have any glaring weakness, they have elite forwards, are the best defensive team in hockey and only made themselves better after adding Kevin Shattenkirk, and they have a Vezina Trophy-caliber goaltender behind all of that. Yes, they have been the best team in the league before and it has not yet brought them a Stanley Cup, but sooner or later things have to break their way in the playoffs, don’t they? They can’t run into a hot goalie every year, can they? Their obvious challenge in the Eastern Conference is going to be if they have to face the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round again, but even that should be different than a year ago simply because the Penguins will not have Kris Letang in their lineup, which is a total game-changer.

James O’Brien: Washington Capitals

(Preseason pick: Stars over Penguins)

Much of what others have said about Washington’s depth and favorable luck (the Caps being healthy, peers such as the Penguins not so much) applies here. But allow me to add another wrinkle: the Capitals have some hungry players chasing raises. Evgeny Kuznetsov, Kevin Shattenkirk, Justin Williams, T.J. Oshie, Andre Burakovsky, Karl Alzner and Dmitry Orlov are the standouts among a slew of pending free agents who can boost their bank accounts via playoff heroics. “Greed is good” in sports, and it’s yet another feather in the Capitals’ … cap.

Cam Tucker: Washington Capitals

(Preseason pick: Capitals over Predators)

I am sticking with the Capitals. This is it. This is the year the Capitals get beyond the second round and win the Stanley Cup. And they’re going to do so by getting by Sidney Crosby and the Penguins in the second round. It’s simple: The Capitals have just too many weapons. Look beyond the starting point of Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom. Eleven different players reached double digits in goals scored and 11 different players had 30 points or more. They are stacked. If they remain healthy, they should get it done. Not only are they among the best scoring teams in the league, behind only Pittsburgh and Minnesota, but they allowed the fewest goals against. They’re among the best in the league on the power play and penalty kill. They have Braden Holtby in net. This is their time.

Joey Alfieri: Chicago Blackhawks

(Preason pick: Lightning over Stars)

The ‘Hawks got off to a decent start this season, but they really turned it on after their bye week in mid-February. Their 13-3-1 stretch allowed them to blow by Minnesota for top spot in the Central Division. The Blackhawks might not be as deep as a team like the Capitals, but they still have seven players (Patrick Kane, Artemi Panarin, Marian Hossa, Artem Anisimov, Richard Panik, Jonathan Toews and Ryan Hartman) that scored at least 19 goals in 2016-17. Add a group of veteran defensemen like Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook, Niklas Hjalmarsson, Brian Campbell and Johnny Oduya, and a star goalie in Corey Crawford and you have a pretty solid team.