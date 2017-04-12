Bruins steal ugly Game 1 win from stunned Senators

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The playoffs are a time for stars to cement their statuses as legends. Still, there are also moments that raise your eyebrows and games where it’s better to be lucky rather than good.

The Ottawa Senators kept the Boston Bruins from even managing a shot on goal for more than a period of time in Game 1. Bobby Ryan scored a tremendous goal to put his team up 1-0, and with Colin Miller added to the Bruins’ growing injury list, things looked grim.

Those injuries aren’t wiped away by winning … but for at least one night, that bad stuff didn’t really matter.

Frank Vatrano broke that lull with a key third-period goal and (you guessed it) Brad Marchand delivered the game-winning dagger goal as the Bruins beat the Senators 2-1 to win Game 1.

The Bruins failed to record a shot on goal in the second period. Can someone in the advanced stat community tell us if that is good? — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) April 13, 2017

Much like with the Rangers in Montreal, the Bruins managed to take away home-ice advantage and leave the crowd stunned.