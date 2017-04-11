Toews believes Blackhawks ‘have that feeling again’ heading into playoffs

Associated PressApr 11, 2017, 9:00 AM EDT

The Chicago Blackhawks have been here so many times before. They’re 16 postseason wins away from a fourth Stanley Cup title in eight years, and their veteran core knows it has the talent and the experience to survive the two-month playoff grind.

Nobody else in the Western Conference playoff picture can say any of that.

None of the other seven teams has won a recent Stanley Cup. In fact, only three of those franchises have raised the Cup at all, and only two players were in their current uniform for it: Anaheim’s Ryan Getzlaf and Corey Perry, who won their rings a decade ago.

So is it Chicago’s conference crown to lose when postseason play gets underway Wednesday?

The top-seeded Blackhawks have been around for too long to believe anything matters except Game 1 on Thursday night against Nashville.

“I think that energy, that ambition and motivation is back,” Chicago captain Jonathan Toews said. “We have that feeling again, that every single moment and every single game matters. It’s a lot of fun to play at this time of the year. It’s why we work all year to get to this point, and as we have said in the past, the real season begins. Obviously, we want to see what we are made of, and I think we are all pretty confident what we are able to do.”

The rest of the West is about to find out if it measures up.

Here’s what to watch in the four first-round series beginning this week:

BLACKHAWKS vs PREDATORS

Toews, Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith, Brent Seabrook and Marian Hossa are just part of the veteran group that propelled the Blackhawks down the stretch to the West’s top record and the NHL’s third-best performance since New Year’s Day (58 points).

Yet these Blackhawks have been refreshed by an infusion of youngsters hoping for their first taste of Stanley Cup glory, most notably Artemi Panarin. The high-scoring Russian is in only his second NHL season, and his first postseason run ended abruptly last year with Chicago’s first-round loss to St. Louis.

The Predators were Chicago’s first-round postseason opponents before the Blackhawks’ Stanley Cup title runs in 2010 and 2015. Nashville’s record (41-29-12) was nearly identical to last season’s mark, but the Predators have made one big change: P.K. Subban replaced Shea Weber as their top defenseman this season, headlining a blue-line corps including Roman Josi and Ryan Ellis in front of goalie Pekka Rinne.

Chicago knows that if Rinne plays at his all-world best, even the Blackhawks could have trouble scoring enough to win.

WILD vs BLUES

Minnesota was cruising toward the Central Division title before a late-season slump, while the Blues surged into the postseason after firing coach Ken Hitchcock and trading top defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk.

Both teams are regular playoff qualifiers, but both are hoping for a breakthrough this spring after years of disappointment. Keep an eye on Minnesota goalie Devan Dubnyk, whose proficiency against Vladimir Tarasenko and the Blues’ scorers could determine this series.

DUCKS vs FLAMES

Anybody who is aware of the Flames’ 25-game regular-season losing streak at Honda Center could be excused for thinking the Ducks have an astonishing home-ice advantage in this matchup of the five-time defending Pacific Division champions and the West’s top wild card.

The Flames are loaded with young talent, but this series rests heavily on Getzlaf, Perry, Ryan Kesler and the rest of Anaheim’s veteran core, which simply hasn’t been able to finish: The Ducks have lost a Game 7 at home in each of the last four postseasons.

The Ducks streaked into the postseason on an 11-0-3 roll, and they have more talent and experience. But after Anaheim’s first-round flop against Nashville last season, the Flames realize they might be facing some sitting Ducks in their quest for a playoff breakthrough.

OILERS vs SHARKS

Connor McDavid will make his Stanley Cup playoff debut at Rogers Place’s first postseason game on Wednesday night, and the hockey world can’t wait to see what he does next.

McDavid already won the NHL scoring title and led Edmonton back to the postseason after a 10-year absence. The Oilers even finished above the Sharks, who have much the same team that won the West last season.

San Jose might be far from full strength: Centers Joe Thornton and Logan Couture are out with injuries, and it’s unclear when they’ll return. But Brent Burns and Joe Pavelski are ready to apply their full range of playoff knowledge against the upstart Oilers and McDavid, who might be at the start of the best chapter yet in his remarkable story.

More AP NHL: apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Follow AP Hockey Writer Greg Beacham on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/gregbeacham

Detroit owner gives Holland vote of confidence

Getty
By Adam GretzApr 11, 2017, 4:03 PM EDT

With only one playoff series win over the past six seasons, and their streak of consecutive playoff appearances coming to an end this season at 25, it would not be terribly unfair to say the Detroit Red Wings have become a little stagnant.

That does not mean you should expect any drastic changes to the team or the management team in charge of constructing it.

Owner Chris Ilitch said on Tuesday that he has “100 percent confidence” in general manager Ken Holland, giving him a vote of confidence and all but assuring he will be back in charge of the team next season.

“We are all disappointed in this season — from an ownership perspective, I know Ken Holland is disappointed, our coaching staff is disappointed, and I know the players are disappointed,” said Ilitch, via Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press. “Having said that, we have 100% confidence in Ken Holland. He is an excellent general manager and executive vice president.”

Holland will also decide the future of coach Jeff Blashill, and it seems that he also will be back for a third season behind the team’s bench.

Even though the Red Wings fell short of the playoffs and haven’t had much success in the postseason in their recent appearances, Holland has already said that he has no intention of tearing the team down and going through a full-scale rebuild, saying back in January, “To me, rebuild means eight to 10 years, and there are teams that have made the playoffs one year in 10 while rebuilding.”

Blashill said in March that the Red Wings are committed to keeping their winning culture.

Given that the Red Wings are moving into a new building next season it is not a huge surprise that they want to remain competitive. But actually being able to do it with the current in place is going to be quite a challenge.

Thornton 'confident' about playing in opener, but doubts remain

By Mike HalfordApr 11, 2017, 3:46 PM EDT

The Edmonton Oilers and San Jose Sharks will kick off their opening-round series tomorrow at Rogers Place, and it remains unclear if Joe Thornton will play.

Thornton, who missed the final two games of the year after suffering a knee injury on Apr. 4, has been a sporadic participant in practices and skates lately. Despite saying he had “no doubt” he’d be ready for the opener, Tuesday’s session suggested otherwise.

“I’m confident,” Thornton said, per the Sharks’ Twitter account. “But it’s still day-to-day, so we’ll see how it goes.”

Jumbo skated on a makeshift fourth line today, between Micheal Haley and Kevin Labanc. He also wasn’t out with the club’s top power play unit, throwing major doubt on his availability for tomorrow.

This could all be posturing from head coach Peter DeBoer. It wouldn’t be the first time a bench boss played coy with his lineup decisions in the postseason, and don’t forget there’s an added element of drama given DeBoer is going up against Todd McLellan.

The same Todd McLellan that coached Thornton and the Sharks for seven seasons, and is the franchise’s all-time leader in wins.

In other San Jose injury news, looks as though Logan Couture is ready to return from a nasty facial injury. Couture sat out the final seven games of the year, but has been outfitted with a protective shield on his helmet and, today, took reps as the club’s No. 1 center.

 

 

Strader returns to NBC booth for Caps-Leafs series

By Adam GretzApr 11, 2017, 2:40 PM EDT

Dave Strader will be back in the NBC broadcast booth for the Washington Capitals-Toronto Maple Leafs series that begins on Thursday night in Washington.

Strader, who has been fighting cancer since he was diagnosed back in June, announced on Monday night on Twitter that he is feeling well enough to return to the booth for playoff hockey and will get the call in Games 1 and 2.

He returned to the Dallas Stars’ broadcast booth during the season and called five games for the team, getting an emotional salute from the Stars players in his return.

For the Washington-Toronto series he will work alongside former NHL goaltender Brian Boucher.

Here are the rest of your announcer assignments and broadcast listings for the opening of the first-round on Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Evgeni Malkin is ready to go for Game 1

By Adam GretzApr 11, 2017, 1:37 PM EDT

Some more good news for the Pittsburgh Penguins on the injury front.

After getting defensemen Trevor Daley and Olli Maatta back in the lineup toward the end of the regular season, they will be getting an even bigger piece of their team back on Wednesday night when they open their first-round series against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Evgeni Malkin, sidelined since March 15, said on Tuesday that he will back in the lineup for the start of the series.

He skated on a line with Phil Kessel and Bryan Rust on Tuesday at practice.

It is obviously a huge addition to the lineup because it gives the Penguins that dominant center duo (along with Sidney Crosby) that is so difficult for teams to shut down. In 62 games during the regular season Malkin recorded 72 points (33 goals, 39 assists) and finished in the top-15 in scoring even though he missed 20 games. His 1.16 point per game average was fourth best in the NHL behind only Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, and Steven Stamkos (who only appeared in 17 games).

In other injury news for the Penguins, coach Mike Sullivan said it is possible that Carl Hagelin could also return before the end of the first-round and that he is currently considered day-to-day.

Even though the injury to Kris Letang is a huge factor for the Penguins’ defense, significantly weakening the group, they actually have a chance to put together a forward group that is stronger than the one they used in the playoffs a year ago (the Jake Guentzel for Eric Fehr trade off) if they can get Hagelin back in the lineup.

Sullivan also announced that goalie Matt Murray is good to go for Game 1. There was some concern when the Penguins did not send Tristin Jarry back down to the American Hockey League at the conclusion of the regular season, especially after Murray made an awkward save on a breakaway against New Jersey and was slow to get up.