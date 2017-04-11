Strader returns to NBC booth for Caps-Leafs series

With only one playoff series win over the past six seasons, and their streak of consecutive playoff appearances coming to an end this season at 25, it would not be terribly unfair to say the Detroit Red Wings have become a little stagnant.

That does not mean you should expect any drastic changes to the team or the management team in charge of constructing it.

Owner Chris Ilitch said on Tuesday that he has “100 percent confidence” in general manager Ken Holland, giving him a vote of confidence and all but assuring he will be back in charge of the team next season.

“We are all disappointed in this season — from an ownership perspective, I know Ken Holland is disappointed, our coaching staff is disappointed, and I know the players are disappointed,” said Ilitch, via Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press. “Having said that, we have 100% confidence in Ken Holland. He is an excellent general manager and executive vice president.”

Holland will also decide the future of coach Jeff Blashill, and it seems that he also will be back for a third season behind the team’s bench.

Even though the Red Wings fell short of the playoffs and haven’t had much success in the postseason in their recent appearances, Holland has already said that he has no intention of tearing the team down and going through a full-scale rebuild, saying back in January, “To me, rebuild means eight to 10 years, and there are teams that have made the playoffs one year in 10 while rebuilding.”

Blashill said in March that the Red Wings are committed to keeping their winning culture.

Given that the Red Wings are moving into a new building next season it is not a huge surprise that they want to remain competitive. But actually being able to do it with the current in place is going to be quite a challenge.