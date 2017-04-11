Strader returns to NBC booth for Caps-Leafs series

Dave Strader will be back in the NBC broadcast booth for the Washington Capitals-Toronto Maple Leafs series that begins on Thursday night in Washington.
Strader, who has been fighting cancer since he was diagnosed back in June, announced on Monday night on Twitter that he is feeling well enough to return to the booth for playoff hockey and will get the call in Games 1 and 2.
He returned to the Dallas Stars’ broadcast booth during the season and called five games for the team, getting an emotional salute from the Stars players in his return.
For the Washington-Toronto series he will work alongside former NHL goaltender Brian Boucher.
Here are the rest of your announcer assignments and broadcast listings for the opening of the first-round on Wednesday and Thursday nights.
With only one playoff series win over the past six seasons, and their streak of consecutive playoff appearances coming to an end this season at 25, it would not be terribly unfair to say the Detroit Red Wings have become a little stagnant.
That does not mean you should expect any drastic changes to the team or the management team in charge of constructing it.
Owner Chris Ilitch said on Tuesday that he has “100 percent confidence” in general manager Ken Holland, giving him a vote of confidence and all but assuring he will be back in charge of the team next season.
“We are all disappointed in this season — from an ownership perspective, I know Ken Holland is disappointed, our coaching staff is disappointed, and I know the players are disappointed,” said Ilitch, via Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press. “Having said that, we have 100% confidence in Ken Holland. He is an excellent general manager and executive vice president.”
Holland will also decide the future of coach Jeff Blashill, and it seems that he also will be back for a third season behind the team’s bench.
Even though the Red Wings fell short of the playoffs and haven’t had much success in the postseason in their recent appearances, Holland has already said that he has no intention of tearing the team down and going through a full-scale rebuild, saying back in January, “To me, rebuild means eight to 10 years, and there are teams that have made the playoffs one year in 10 while rebuilding.”
Blashill said in March that the Red Wings are committed to keeping their winning culture.
Given that the Red Wings are moving into a new building next season it is not a huge surprise that they want to remain competitive. But actually being able to do it with the current in place is going to be quite a challenge.
The Edmonton Oilers and San Jose Sharks will kick off their opening-round series tomorrow at Rogers Place, and it remains unclear if Joe Thornton will play.
Thornton, who missed the final two games of the year after suffering a knee injury on Apr. 4, has been a sporadic participant in practices and skates lately. Despite saying he had “no doubt” he’d be ready for the opener, Tuesday’s session suggested otherwise.
“I’m confident,” Thornton said, per the Sharks’ Twitter account. “But it’s still day-to-day, so we’ll see how it goes.”
Jumbo skated on a makeshift fourth line today, between Micheal Haley and Kevin Labanc. He also wasn’t out with the club’s top power play unit, throwing major doubt on his availability for tomorrow.
This could all be posturing from head coach Peter DeBoer. It wouldn’t be the first time a bench boss played coy with his lineup decisions in the postseason, and don’t forget there’s an added element of drama given DeBoer is going up against Todd McLellan.
The same Todd McLellan that coached Thornton and the Sharks for seven seasons, and is the franchise’s all-time leader in wins.
In other San Jose injury news, looks as though Logan Couture is ready to return from a nasty facial injury. Couture sat out the final seven games of the year, but has been outfitted with a protective shield on his helmet and, today, took reps as the club’s No. 1 center.
Some more good news for the Pittsburgh Penguins on the injury front.
After getting defensemen Trevor Daley and Olli Maatta back in the lineup toward the end of the regular season, they will be getting an even bigger piece of their team back on Wednesday night when they open their first-round series against the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Evgeni Malkin, sidelined since March 15, said on Tuesday that he will back in the lineup for the start of the series.
He skated on a line with Phil Kessel and Bryan Rust on Tuesday at practice.
It is obviously a huge addition to the lineup because it gives the Penguins that dominant center duo (along with Sidney Crosby) that is so difficult for teams to shut down. In 62 games during the regular season Malkin recorded 72 points (33 goals, 39 assists) and finished in the top-15 in scoring even though he missed 20 games. His 1.16 point per game average was fourth best in the NHL behind only Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby, and Steven Stamkos (who only appeared in 17 games).
In other injury news for the Penguins, coach Mike Sullivan said it is possible that Carl Hagelin could also return before the end of the first-round and that he is currently considered day-to-day.
Even though the injury to Kris Letang is a huge factor for the Penguins’ defense, significantly weakening the group, they actually have a chance to put together a forward group that is stronger than the one they used in the playoffs a year ago (the Jake Guentzel for Eric Fehr trade off) if they can get Hagelin back in the lineup.
Sullivan also announced that goalie Matt Murray is good to go for Game 1. There was some concern when the Penguins did not send Tristin Jarry back down to the American Hockey League at the conclusion of the regular season, especially after Murray made an awkward save on a breakaway against New Jersey and was slow to get up.
The injury that sidelined Chad Johnson at the end of the regular season will keep him out for the start of the playoffs.
Per Sportsnet, Johnson will travel with the Flames to Anaheim for their opening-round series — which begins on Thursday — but it will be young prospect John Gillies that backs up No. 1 Brian Elliott.
Gillies, 23, is a former Providence College standout taken in the third (75th overall) at the 2012 NHL Draft. He’s considered to be the club’s potential goalie of the future and looked good in his big-league debut, stopping 27 of 28 shots in a late season win over L.A.
Sportsnet reports that Johnson could suit up later in the series, suggesting his lower-body injury isn’t that serious.
That said, not having Johnson available could be problematic. Though Elliott had emerged as Calgary’s No. 1 over the second half of the season, Johnson played a key role this year — especially early on, when Elliott was struggling.
The 30-year-old went 18-15-1 with a .910 save percentage and 2.59 GAA prior to getting hurt.