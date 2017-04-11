PHT Morning Skate: Top playoff moments from the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s

— The Toronto Maple Leafs are probably the biggest underdog in the first round, but that doesn’t worry them in their upcoming battle against the Capitals. “Scare us? Nah, I don’t think they should. They’re a good team, but they’re not unbeatable,” said Auston Matthews. (CSN Mid-Atlantic)

–Kings broadcaster Bob Miller called his final two games of his career last weekend. NHL.com put together a list of the top five moments from Miller’s final weekend on the job. (NHL.com)

–TSN hockey scout Craig Button completed his first edition of the mock draft. Button took Nolan Patrick for Colorado, Nico Hischier for Vancouver and Cody Glass for Vegas. (TSN.ca)

–Wild head coach Bruce Boudreau has been coaching for a while and he’s developed a connection with every team in the playoffs either because he’s coached players on those teams or because he’s gone head-to-head against some of the opposition’s bench bosses. Here’s one example: “TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS: The team Boudreau broke into the NHL with as a player is back in the playoffs with one of his former Ducks goalies, Frederik Andersen.” (Associated Press)

–Swiss players aren’t usually physical, but Nino Niederreiter is the exception to the rule. The Wild forward admitted that his country could stand to play a more physical brand of hockey, but he also mentioned that they’ve come a long way. “I think sometimes it would be nice to be aggressive as a country and get to the net more. But it’s definitely grown big-time since I was young. Now they actually study and practice. Back then all I did was skate circles to make sure I’m a good skater.” (Sports Illustrated)

–Sportsnet put together some footage of the top playoff moments from the 1980s, 1990s and 2000s. From Patrick Roy winning the Stanley Cup as a rookie to Mario Lemieux’s famous goal against the North Stars to Ray Bourque finally hoisting the cup, these were all special moments.