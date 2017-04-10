Stanley Cup Odds: Blackhawks enter postseason as favorites

12 Comments
By Adam GretzApr 10, 2017, 2:40 PM EDT

The Washington Capitals finished the regular season with the NHL’s best record for the second year in a row, but they are not entering the playoffs as the odds on favorites to win the Stanley Cup.

On Monday afternoon the folks at Bovada released their latest Stanley Cup odds before the start of the postseason and have the Chicago Blackhawks as the top favorites (4/1) to win it all.

The Capitals, the favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference, have the second best overall odds (9/2) and are followed by the Minnesota Wild and defending Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins.

Seeing the Wild so high on the list is a bit of a surprise given their struggles down the stretch.

The St. Louis Blues (33/1) enter the playoffs as the biggest long shot.

Even though the Blackhawks ended the regular season on a four-game losing streak (0-2-2) they were still 20-6-4 over the final 30 games of the regular season.

Here are the complete odds, via Bovada, entering the playoffs.

Chicago Blackhawks  4/1
Washington Capitals  9/2
Minnesota Wild  8/1
Pittsburgh Penguins  8/1
Columbus Blue Jackets  10/1
Anaheim Ducks  14/1
Montreal Canadiens  14/1
New York Rangers  14/1
San Jose Sharks  14/1
Edmonton Oilers  16/1
Calgary Flames  25/1
Boston Bruins  25/1
Nashville Predators  25/1
Toronto Maple Leafs  25/1
Ottawa Senators  28/1
St. Louis Blues  33/1

Few easy answers as Kings face identity crisis after ouster of Lombardi, Sutter

Getty
1 Comment
By James O'BrienApr 10, 2017, 9:41 PM EDT

In most cases, when a firing happens, you understand the reasoning behind the decision. Even so, there’s also an important question for the new regime: how much power do they really have to change things?

The Los Angeles Kings stand as an especially interesting case.

With two Stanley Cup victories in tow, franchise history will smile upon the legacies of both GM Dean Lombardi and head coach Darryl Sutter. Still, new GM Rob Blake and team president Luc Robitaille have some difficult questions to answer.

Let’s categorize the questions they face into two broad categories (more here, even if it was written before Lombardi was fired):

Rebuild or reload?

The Kings have an aging core full of problem contracts, especially if a rough 2016-17 campaign stands as a sign of things to come for Anze Kopitar (rather than an outlier).

Maybe most interestingly, Drew Doughty only has two years remaining on his current deal that carries a reasonable $7 million cap hit.

Theoretically, Rob Blake could look at the situation as being a two-year window to try to continue to contend … or he could try to use Doughty’s deal to try to get out of some of those tough contracts and/or add some high-end draft assets to rebuild faster.

Hogging the puck, but struggling to put it in the net

It’s a tough call because the Kings have generally a) dominated puck possession but b) rarely enjoyed “easy” regular seasons. They’ve very much been a grind-it-out team.

Former Kings goalie Kelly Hrudey wondered if Los Angeles needed to adapt to the league’s larger trend toward faster puck movement and faster players.

“They’re having these discussions about style of play. Is it Darryl’s style that just doesn’t work in today’s game, with the speed and so on, or is their organization that they put on those kinds of players?” Hrudey said recently, as Sportsnet reports. “I’ve covered them twice in the last eight days, and I don’t know if that group can play fast enough.”

Really, it’s been an issue that Lombardi has been aware of some time, wrestling with the topic as early as 2015.

“We’re not able to go in and, I guess, out-skill you,” Lombardi told LA Kings Insider almost exactly two years ago. “It’s not often you’re going to watch and say, ‘wow, they won, and there’s a lot of highlight plays out there.’ So we’re not that type of team, which I think, also, was why we’re successful in playoffs, because we’re used to playing, and we’re built that way. In playoffs it’s about taking away space and creating your own space. You’re not going to get that space you’re going to get during the regular season, so it’s kind of that Catch-22.”

Indeed, that’s the question: maybe it would be ideal to play a faster style, but do they really have the personnel to do so? And then those questions circle back to the previous issue of rebuilding vs. reloading. It’s all … well, very confusing.

***

There are a number of ways this can shake out. Management can blow it all up, trading out as many older players as they can and trying to start from scratch. They could “rebuild on the fly” like the Sharks once dig in moving Ryane Clowe and Douglas Murray for picks in 2013. Failing that, they can lean toward smaller tweaks and see if a new coach and/or system might do the trick.

Ward: Hurricanes can’t settle for anything less than playoffs next season

Getty
2 Comments
Associated PressApr 10, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) The Carolina Hurricanes have begun yet another early offseason.

The owners of the NHL’s longest active playoff drought – now at eight years and counting – cleaned out their lockers Monday with a belief that they’re getting closer to finally getting back to the postseason.

“Certainly I would think that anything but the playoffs next year, we wouldn’t be satisfied with,” veteran goalie Cam Ward said. “If we could have put it together for a whole season, we wouldn’t be talking to you today – we’d be getting ready for Round 1” of the playoffs.

When the Hurricanes look back on this season, they’ll remember several high points – both on and off the ice – but also a string of missed opportunities that prevented them from reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2009.

Carolina finished with 87 points, eight points behind Toronto in the chase for the final wild-card berth. That total was buoyed by a late string in which the Hurricanes earned at least one point in a franchise-record 13 straight games, going 9-0-4 in that stretch to make a last-gasp push up the standings.

That’s their most points since the 2010-11 team had 91 and fell two points shy of the postseason.

But it still wasn’t enough. Not in a division that had three of the top four teams in the league. – Washington (118 points), Pittsburgh (111) and Columbus (108).

Some things to remember about the Hurricanes’ 2016-17 season:

WHY ARE THEY OUT? The Hurricanes will lament an untimely five-game losing streak in late January in which they were outscored 23-5 to drop from the cusp of playoff contention. Another 0-4-1 stretch in late February didn’t help, and before their they were in last place in the East. They also struggled to beat some of the league’s weaker teams, going just 2-4-2 against the four worst teams in the Western Conference – including an ugly 0-1-1 finish against a Colorado team that earned a league-fewest 48 points. “We don’t necessarily have to be in first place, but you can’t be hanging around the bottom for too long and expect to make a push and get back into it,” defenseman Justin Faulk said.

LEADERSHIP: The Hurricanes have chosen not to select a captain ever since they traded Eric Staal in February 2016, instead relying on a rotation of alternate captains. In hindsight, maybe one of the league’s youngest teams could have used a single voice of leadership in the dressing room.

BRIGHT SPOTS: There were some bright spots, though: 24-year-old forward Jeff Skinner scored a career-high 37 goals and matched a career best with 63 points while further establishing himself as the team’s most dangerous offensive player. Sebastian Aho was third among league rookies with 24 goals. And a young defensive core led by Jaccob Slavin and Brett Pesce took some steps forward in their second seasons in the league. “It’s funny how these young kids in this organization, they’re so young but they’re so mature for their age,” Ward said.

HEART-WARMERS: Two lasting memories had little to do with wins and losses. Equipment manager Jorge Alves, pressed into duty as the emergency goalie when Eddie Lack became ill, wound up living a dream by playing the final 7.6 seconds of a game at Tampa Bay in January. And forward Bryan Bickell, a three-time Stanley Cup winner with Chicago who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in November, fought his way back to the NHL in the final week before deciding to retire at season’s end. His career ended with a goal in the shootout Sunday night at Philadelphia.

Kings fire Lombardi and Sutter, name Blake GM and Robitaille president

Getty
17 Comments
By James O'BrienApr 10, 2017, 8:23 PM EDT

After missing the playoffs for the second time in three seasons, the Los Angeles Kings announced a massive overhaul of their front office.

Long-time GM Dean Lombardi is out, and head coach Darryl Sutter was fired as well. There were promotions in Luc Robitaille being named president (“will now oversee all hockey and business operations”) and Rob Blake gets the title of GM (“will direct all day to day hockey operations for the organization”).

“This restructuring of the front-office will establish a single leader of the organization that will provide a unified vision, focus and alignment between the team side and the business side,” AEG president/CEO Dan Beckerman said. “It mirrors the same structure we recently implemented with the LA Galaxy and it will not only enable the integration of these two sides of the club into a single organization but will bring symmetry between the Kings and Galaxy.”

Lombardi had been with the Kings for almost exactly 11 years, as he was hired on April 21, 2006. Sutter righted the ship starting on Dec. 20, 2011, guiding the Kings to the first of two Stanley Cup victories.

You could break down the highs and lows of the Lombardi/Sutter run in three-year chunks.

From 2011-12 to 2013-14, they won two championships and also made it to the 2013 Western Conference Final. As mentioned before, they failed to make the playoffs twice during these past three seasons, and they fell to the Sharks in the first round in 2015-16.

For an expensive team rife with aging veterans, the status quo clearly wasn’t good enough.

This post details some of the challenges Blake and Robitaille face during this summer and beyond.

Are the Canadiens really going to make Galchenyuk a fourth-liner?

Getty
7 Comments
By James O'BrienApr 10, 2017, 6:52 PM EDT

Remember when people wondered if the Montreal Canadiens’ coaching change would mean a new lease on life for Alex Galchenyuk? Remember when people made fun of other people for critiquing how Claude Julien handles younger players who score but maybe make mistakes?

Yeah … about that: Galchenyuk skated on the Canadiens’ fourth line on Monday. His linemates were not necessarily dynamite in Steve Ott and Andreas Martinsen.

Julien at least made it sound reasonable.

“In my estimation it’s not who you play with, but how you play. And we need scoring from all the lines, and he can provide that with that line. That’s the main goal to get scoring from all the lines. Right now, I’ve got better balance and better depth as far as scoring is concerned,” Julien said, according to the Montreal Gazette. “We’re not worried about ourselves individually, we’re worried about how we can help the team. That’s what you have to do in the playoffs.”

Back in February, when Julien began as Habs head coach, Galchenyuk started out in a spot many Montreal fans envisioned: as their top center. That honeymoon was short-lived, as he soon was discussing how he needed to make the talented forward “better” defensively.

When you look at Galchenyuk’s game log, his ice time has been all over the map .. as has his production. One would guess that both sides carry some of the blame for this bumpy time, but you’d think he would be the sort of player Montreal might need when goals become scarce during the playoffs.

Now, it’s foolish to go into panic mode. Julien could very well change his line combinations before Montreal even engages in Game 1 against the New York Rangers.

Still, it’s a head-scratching situation overall, and one to watch in the postseason.