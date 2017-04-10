PHT Morning Skate: Top 10 moments at Joe Louis Arena

–On Sunday, the Dallas Stars announced that head coach Lindy Ruff wouldn’t be returning next season, so the Dallas Morning News analyzes which candidates would be best suited to step into the job in 2017-18. Ken Hitchcock could be an intriguing candidate, but so could Gerard Gallant. (Dallas Morning News)

–Sportsnet looks at a list of players who could bounce back after disappointing 2016-17 seasons. Some players just got unlucky with poor shooting percentage, while others have just slowed down. Guys like Corey Perry and Jordan Eberle should be able to score more frequently next season. (Sportsnet)

–Bob McKenzie provides an update on all the key injuries heading into the 2017 playoffs. It sounds like the Senators and Blue Jackets will both be getting some key players back in their lineup. (NBC Sports)

–Legendary broadcaster Mike Lange recalls what it was like to make his way from San Diego to Pittsburgh to start calling Pens games and he also wrote about sitting on the team bus next to Jaromir Jagr for five years. He mentioned a story of how Jagr wanted to show him his wallet. Lange writes: “I didn’t know what was going on. I thought maybe he was going to show me what Czech money looked like, or pull out some pictures of his family back home. But it was neither of those things. It turned out that what Jags wanted to show me was a small picture of Ronald Reagan that he had tucked in there.” (The Players’ Tribune)

–The Hockey News’ Ken Campbell put together his list of the top 10 moments in Joe Louis Arena history. From the hoisting of the Stanley Cup to full line brawls, “The Joe” saw it all. (The Hockey News)

–Speaking of Joe Louis Arena, the Red Wings put together a tribute video for their “Farewell to The Joe” ceremony: