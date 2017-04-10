Getty

‘Not much positive’ to take from Avs’ miserable season

Associated PressApr 10, 2017, 5:39 PM EDT

DENVER (AP) Defenseman Erik Johnson neatly summed up the Colorado Avalanche’s dreary season.

“Not fun,” he said. “Don’t want to go through it again.”

Here’s how far the Avalanche tumbled: Their 48 points were the lowest in a full season since 1999-2000, when the expansion Atlanta Thrashers had 39. Colorado was pretty much out of the playoff race by Christmas.

Now, the real work begins for Hall of Fame forward-turned-general manager Joe Sakic. Colorado will have a high draft pick – maybe even the top pick – but some big decisions to make. Namely, whether or not to completely overhaul this team by possibly trading captain Gabriel Landeskog or forward Matt Duchene after a third straight season of missing the playoffs.

“I want to be here and figure this thing out,” Landeskog said. “From the bottom of my heart, I want to be here and build this thing, because this is truly rock bottom.”

The season got off to a rough start before it even began when Patrick Roy surprisingly stepped aside in August. Taking his place was first-time NHL coach Jared Bednar.

Colorado’s unraveling started in late November, when the team went 0-4-1 on a homestand. Soon after, the Avalanche endured a 2-18-1 stretch. They finished 61 points behind Central Division winner Chicago.

“It shouldn’t happen, with the players we have here. It’s unacceptable to have as many losses as we did,” defenseman Francois Beauchemin said.

Asked about any positives he can take from such a downtrodden season, Beauchemin paused.

“I can’t think of anything,” he said. “There’s not much positive.”

Well, maybe a few things, like the development of 19-year-old Tyson Jost, who was taken with the 10th overall pick in 2016, signed a three-year entry contract on March 29 and scored his first NHL goal last week. Or the play of Mikko Rantanen, the Finnish forward who earned his 20th goal in the season finale.

“We have a lot of good, young players coming up,” said the 21-year-old Nathan MacKinnon, who led the team with 53 points and played in all 82 games. “It’s going to take some work, but I think the future is bright.”

Colorado has a 17.9 percent chance of earning the No. 1 pick in the NHL draft lottery and won’t finish lower than fourth. The team also has until Aug. 15 to negotiate a deal with University of Denver standout defenseman Will Butcher, who recently won the Hobey Baker Award and a national championship. He was a fifth-round selection by Colorado in 2013.

Johnson doesn’t think this team is all that far from being a contender again.

“It’s not like we re-gutted it and took on a new team. It’s just one of those years,” said Johnson, who missed 36 games with a broken leg. “Just have to hit the reset button and come back hungry and remember what this feels like.”

Here are things to know about the Avalanche’s worst full season since moving to the Mile High City in 1995-96:

RUMORS, RUMORS: Duchene’s name will surface in trade speculation this offseason – just like it did at the trade deadline. “Whatever happens, I’m grateful for the opportunity to be an Av,” said the 26-year-old Duchene, who moved into the top 10 this season in franchise scoring. “We’ll see what happens.”

HARD TO FATHOM: Colorado was in contention for a playoff berth down the stretch in 2015-16, so the sudden deterioration is a surprise. “They’ve got some great talent there. To me, it’s a mystery why they’ve not had the success they should’ve had,” Minnesota coach Bruce Boudreau said.

NO EASY ANSWER: One quick fix to get the Avalanche back on track? Probably not that simple. “We’ve proven we can play some good hockey at times,” Bednar said. “We have to get there more consistently.”

VARLY’S RETURN: In 2013-14, goaltender Semyon Varlamov was a candidate for the Vezina Trophy after a 41-win season. This season, Varlamov was limited to 24 games before undergoing season-ending hip surgery in late January. “I’m looking forward to getting a fresh start in September,” he said. There’s a chance Varlamov could be left unprotected by the team in the upcoming expansion draft with Las Vegas set to join the league.

FREE AGENTS: The Avalanche’s most notable unrestricted free agents are John Mitchell, Rene Bourque and Fedor Tyutin. The restricted free agents include Matt Nieto, Mikhail Grigorenko, Patrick Wiercioch, Nikita Zadorov and Sven Andrighetto.

Credit Leafs’ (slightly) older players for playoff run, too

By James O'BrienApr 11, 2017, 10:00 PM EDT

Much of the focus regarding the Toronto Maple Leafs’ run to a playoff spot revolves around Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and William Nylander. Failing that, people fawn over the job Mike Babcock’s done integrating those new pieces.

But … let’s take a moment to give some other key, not-quite-as-young figures some credit, too.

The easiest way to illustrate this mix of new and near-new is to look at the ages and point totals of the Maple Leafs’ top 10 scorers:

1. Auston Matthews – 19 years old, 69 points
2. James van Riemsdyk – 27, 62 points
3. Nazem Kadri – 26, 61 points
3. William Nylander – 20, 61 points
3. Mitch Marner – 19, 61 points
6. Tyler Bozak – 30, 55 points
7. Jake Gardiner – 26, 43 points
8. Connor Brown – 23, 36 points
8. Nikita Zaitsev 25, 36 points
10. Leo Komarov – 30, 32 points

Again, there’s nothing wrong with highlighting the Buds’ ridiculous bounty of rookie difference-makers.

There’s a feel-good story to long-suffering Leafs such as JVR, Kadri and Bozak enjoying some glory. It doesn’t seem like we need to #FreeJakeGardiner any longer.

Kreider won’t shy away from crashing crease vs. Price, Canadiens

Associated PressApr 11, 2017, 9:00 PM EDT

NEW YORK (AP) The New York Rangers don’t mind starting the Stanley Cup playoffs on the road.

After all, they led the NHL with 27 road wins in the regular season.

And the Rangers had 21 wins at Madison Square Garden this season, tied for the fewest home wins among the 16 teams that reached the postseason.

So playing the opening two games of their series at the Bell Centre in Montreal is not a big problem.

“Starting on the road here will give us a good chance to establish our playoff game,” Rangers defenseman Dan Girardi said. “Hopefully we’ll have good Games 1 and 2 and that’ll carry over to our barn for 3 and 4. I just think we’re worried about Game 1 and play that way throughout the whole playoffs.”

The teams last met in the playoffs in the 2014 Eastern Conference Final, best remembered for when Rangers forward Chris Kreider slid into Montreal goalie Carey Price and knocked him out for the series . The Rangers won the series in six games before losing to the Kings in the Stanley Cup Final.

“My game hasn’t changed,” Kreider said. “For me to be effective, I need to go get to the crease. That’s where I’m going to score goals.”

Kreider, who led the Rangers with 28 goals in the regular season, expects to hear from the Canadiens fans.

“That’s one thing in particular that I remember is that rink being energetic and really emotional,” he said. “They’ve got an incredibly passionate fan base so it’s a fun place to play.”

Here are some other things to look for in the matchup between Original Six franchises beginning with Game 1 on Wednesday night:

SEASON SWEEP

The Canadiens swept all three meetings in the regular season. Price had a 2.27 goals-against average and a .922 save percentage in those matchups and is 15-5-1 with a 1.82 GAA and .940 save percentage in his career against the Rangers.

“They’ve had some success against us the last couple of years, but I think our focus is definitely what we did a couple of years ago in the playoffs,” Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist said.

“They’re a great team. They have a lot of speed, good structure, a great goaltender, so it’s a going to be a good test and a great challenge for us.”

KING HENRIK

Going into the playoffs, Lundqvist leads all active NHL goaltenders in playoff appearances (116) and playoff wins (55), and he is tied for first among active goaltenders in playoff shutouts (nine).

INJURIES

Max Pacioretty, who led the Canadiens with 35 goals in the regular season, left practice Tuesday after getting hit by a stick. Coach Claude Julien said Pacioretty is expected to play. Canadiens defenseman Alexei Emelin will miss Game 1 with an injury. Shea Weber and Jordie Benn are expected to play.

FRESH START

The Canadiens fired coach Michel Therrien during the season and brought back Julien for his second stint with Montreal. The Canadiens went 16-7-1 under Julien and won the Atlantic Division after missing the playoffs in 2015-16.

“Every year it’s tough to make the playoffs so when you have that opportunity, you want to take advantage of it,” Julien said.

“You want to stay even-keel. You want to get ready to play. We play tomorrow and we’ll deal with the next day afterward.”

SLOW FINISH

The Rangers finished the regular season 8-9-4 but welcome the chance of a fresh start. They have reached the playoffs for the seventh straight season.

“Everybody has a clean slate and a great opportunity in front of them to make a difference and an impact in the playoffs,” coach Alain Vigneault said.

“This is what we worked for the whole season and what every player and coach works for, to get an opportunity to play for the Stanley Cup. We’re one of the 16 teams that have that opportunity.”

For more NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey

Mason shares … interesting thoughts on future with (or without?) Flyers

By James O'BrienApr 11, 2017, 7:32 PM EDT

In some cases, the Philadelphia Flyers’ end-of-year meetings provide clarity, such as the likely departure of defenseman Michael Del Zotto.

With Michal Neuvirth under a new deal and Steve Mason needing a contract, the Flyers’ goalie situation was already cloudy before Mason made some perplexing comments on Tuesday.

Mason said he’s “not trying to break the bank” and that he’d be willing to re-sign with the Flyers, but not if it’s in a platoon situation. Hmm.*

“It doesn’t work. It’s shown throughout the league that it doesn’t work,” Mason said, according to the Courier-Post. “Tampa got rid of their situation (with Ben Bishop and Andrei Vasilevskiy). St. Louis got rid of their situation (with Jake Allen and Brian Elliott). It’s got nothing to do with Neuvy and I as people. I’ve got no issue with Neuvy. It just doesn’t work for the goaltending position.”

Some of this stuff seems a little … bold.

If Mason isn’t willing to share starts with Neuvirth, and Neuvirth’s already got a deal, does that already mean Mason is gone? Not necessarily.

The expansion draft could make things weird. Perhaps there are a few other scenarios that can play out.

On the other hand, does Mason really have the leverage to demand a clear No. 1 spot?

He’s certainly gained his proponents, especially if you only look at his time with the Flyers. He posted a fantastic .928 save percentage in 2014-15 and a nice .918 in 2015-16. Even then, you have to give him a mulligan for a letdown this past season, where he went 26-21-8 with a mediocre .908 save percentage.

Of course, there are also those dire Blue Jackets years, and the bottom line is that Mason’s never really had any playoff success.

When you consider his goalie resume in totality, how many teams would really look at him as a franchise goalie? Some might view him as an outstanding backup while others (more reasonably) would likely slot him in as a 1a/1b type. But it’s tough to imagine more than a few GMs who would make a big investment in a netminder with such a mixed track record.

But, hey, at least Mason has some swagger. That should count for … something.

* -For the sake of this post, let’s ignore the obvious cross-state rebuttal of the Pittsburgh Penguins winning a Stanley Cup with Matt Murray and Marc-Andre Fleury, among other examples of platoons working out.

NHL makes draft lottery date official: April 29

By James O'BrienApr 11, 2017, 6:41 PM EDT

For teams that failed to make the playoffs, the next big date (non-golf-division) on the calendar is April 29. As expected, the NHL will host the draft lottery on that day.

The 2017 NHL Draft is expected to be less bountiful with high-end prospects than recent, robust years. Even so, Nolan Patrick and others could be difference-makers down the line for current cellar-dwellers.

The Colorado Avalanche have the best odds to land the top pick, while the Las Vegas Golden Knights match the Arizona Coyotes’ odds:

Should be interesting. And, hey, the Edmonton Oilers won’t steal the show this year. So there’s that.

Note: the draft lottery drawing likely doesn’t provide dramatic photographs like this post’s main image, but it was fun.