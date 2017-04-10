Getty

Kings fire Lombardi and Sutter, name Blake GM and Robitaille president

By James O'BrienApr 10, 2017, 8:23 PM EDT

After missing the playoffs for the second time in three seasons, the Los Angeles Kings announced a massive overhaul of their front office.

Long-time GM Dean Lombardi is out, and head coach Darryl Sutter was fired as well. There were promotions in Luc Robitaille being named president (“will now oversee all hockey and business operations”) and Rob Blake gets the title of GM (“will direct all day to day hockey operations for the organization”).

“This restructuring of the front-office will establish a single leader of the organization that will provide a unified vision, focus and alignment between the team side and the business side,” AEG president/CEO Dan Beckerman said. “It mirrors the same structure we recently implemented with the LA Galaxy and it will not only enable the integration of these two sides of the club into a single organization but will bring symmetry between the Kings and Galaxy.”

Lombardi had been with the Kings for almost exactly 11 years, as he was hired on April 21, 2006. Sutter righted the ship starting on Dec. 20, 2011, guiding the Kings to the first of two Stanley Cup victories.

You could break down the highs and lows of the Lombardi/Sutter run in three-year chunks.

From 2011-12 to 2013-14, they won two championships and also made it to the 2013 Western Conference Final. As mentioned before, they failed to make the playoffs twice during these past three seasons, and they fell to the Sharks in the first round in 2015-16.

For an expensive team rife with aging veterans, the status quo clearly wasn’t good enough.

This post details some of the challenges Blake and Robitaille face during this summer and beyond.

Blashill to coach USA at Worlds

Getty
By Mike HalfordApr 11, 2017, 12:19 PM EDT

Yesterday, USA Hockey announced the management group that would assemble the American entry into this year’s World Championships.

Today, the organization named its head coach — Detroit Red wings bench boss Jeff Blashill.

“We’re extremely pleased to have Jeff lead our men’s national team at the world championship,” USA Hockey’s Jim Johannson said in a release. “He’s been successful at every step of his career and we know our team will be well prepared when the puck drops.”

This will mark the first time Blashill’s led the senior national team. He’s previously been involved with USA Hockey at the junior and U-18 levels.

This selection is a nice ending to what’s been a difficult year. Detroit struggled to a 33-36-13 record this season and Blashill, fairly or not, will always be remembered as the guy at the helm as the franchise ended its quarter-century playoff streak.

USA Hockey has yet to announce the remainder of Blashill’s staff for the tournament. On Monday, the big announcement was the addition of Bill Guerin and Chris Drury to the National Team Advisory Group.

PHT’s first round playoff predictions, featuring the Random Thing Picker

Getty
By Adam GretzApr 11, 2017, 11:36 AM EDT

Predictions are hard.

And in a league that prides itself on parity, predictions are really hard.

That’s what your fearless PHT staffers — me, Brough, O’Brien, Gretz, Tucker and Alfieri — are faced with heading into Wednesday, when Round 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs officially get underway.

The field is tight. Per online oddsmaker Bovada, 10 of the 16 entrants have better than a 17/1 shot at winning it all, and the lone “longshot,” St. Louis, is still only at 33/1.

In playoffs past, to prove the randomness of NHL postseason predictions, we’ve enlisted the services of a coin — one real, one digital. Both flipped their way to glory, often doing a better job of prognosticating than their sentient, animate counterparts. (The ’72 Eisenhower Dollar so thoroughly embarrassed the humans that it was chucked into the ocean as punishment.)

This year, we’ve turned the job over to the Random Thing Picker — which, as the name suggests, picks random things. You give the Random Thing Picker two things, and it’ll pick one. It’s perfect for the job. 

On to the predictions… 

Washington Capitals versus Toronto Maple Leafs

Brough: Capitals in 5
Halford: Capitals in 7
O’Brien: Capitals in 6
Gretz: Capitals in 5
Tucker: Capitals in 5
Alfieri: Capitals in 6
Random Thing Picker: Maple Leafs

Pittsburgh Penguins versus Columbus Blue Jackets

Brough: Penguins in 7
Halford: Penguins in 6
O’Brien: Penguins in 7
Gretz: Penguins in 6
Tucker: Penguins in 6
Alfieri: Blue Jackets in 7
Random Thing Picker: Penguins

Montreal Canadiens vs. New York Rangers

Brough: Canadiens in 5
Halford: Canadiens in 6
O’Brien: Canadiens in 7
Gretz: Rangers in 7
Tucker: Canadiens in 7
Alfieri: Canadiens in 7
Random Thing Picker: Rangers

Boston Bruins vs. Ottawa Senators

Brough: Bruins in 6
Halford: Senators in 7
O’Brien: Bruins in 6
Gretz: Bruins in 6
Tucker: Senators in 7
Alfieri: Senators in 6
Random Thing Picker: Senators

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators

Brough: Blackhawks in 6
Halford: Blackhawks in 6
O’Brien: Predators in 7
Gretz: Blackhawks in 6
Tucker: Blackhawks in 6
Alfieri: Blackhawks in 7
Random Thing Picker: Predators

Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues

Brough: Wild in 6
Halford: Blues in 7
O’Brien: Wild in 6
Gretz: Wild in 7
Tucker: Blues in 7
Alfieri: Wild in 6
Random Thing Picker: Blues

Anaheim Ducks vs. Calgary Flames

Brough: Ducks in 7
Halford: Ducks in 5
O’Brien: Flames in 7
Gretz: Ducks in 5
Tucker: Ducks in 6
Alfieri: Ducks in 6
Random Thing Picker: Ducks

Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks

Brough: Sharks in 7
Halford: Oilers in 7
O’Brien: Sharks in 6
Gretz: Sharks in 5
Tucker: Oilers in 7
Alfieri: Oilers in 7
Random Thing Picker: Sharks

Preds counting on Subban to be ‘big-time player’ in playoffs

Getty
Associated PressApr 11, 2017, 10:46 AM EDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The adjustment period is over for P.K. Subban along with the regular season, and now expectations for the All-Star defenseman could not be higher.

The Nashville Predators swapped their captain and own All-Star defenseman Shea Weber to Montreal last June , believing that Subban could provide both a boost to the offense and help a franchise that has never gotten out of the second round finally win its first Stanley Cup.

Well, the playoffs start Thursday night with the eighth-seeded Predators in Chicago against the Blackhawks.

The former Norris Trophy winner, who had to get used to living in the United States for the first time in his life, understands that for all the fun of learning about Music City and his new teammates that the postseason is the biggest reason why he is here.

“Me coming into this team was about helping us win a Stanley Cup and being a part of that,” Subban said. “And now we have our opportunity, so I’m really excited about everything.”

So are the Predators and their fans. This franchise has reached the postseason 10 of the past 13 years, advancing to the second round three times.

They came closest to the Western Conference Final a year ago by pushing San Jose to seven games . The Predators start this postseason Thursday night in Game 1 against the West’s No. 1 seed, the Chicago Blackhawks.

With Subban, the Predators are scoring more goals (238) than a year ago (224), a two-spot jump to 11th in the league. Subban ranked 22nd among defensemen with 40 points in 66 games. Weber finished with 42 points over 78 games.

The Predators’ biggest improvement came after Subban returned from an upper-body injury that kept him out 16 games . After the All-Star break, the Predators were the NHL’s seventh-best scoring team with 102 goals.

Subban wasn’t the only injury Nashville dealt with in its defensive group. Roman Josi missed 10, while Ryan Ellis was out 11. Playing with new defensive partners also slowed the process.

“He’s been a great addition,” Josi said of Subban. “I mean we know he’s a big-time player, so we’re looking forward to him to be a big player for us in the playoffs.”

That’s where Subban is expected to make the biggest impact. He has 38 points in 55 playoff games – 10 more than Weber in 59 postseason games – and was nearly a point a game player for Montreal in 2014, scoring 14 points in 17 playoff games.

Nashville captain Mike Fisher said the Predators are excited to see that part of Subban.

“He brings a lot of enthusiasm and offensive ability to our team, and he’s had a great year,” Fisher said Monday. “I think he’s poised for an even better playoff.”

Nashville doesn’t see Subban only as an offensive threat. Coach Peter Laviolette has been impressed by Subban’s defensive skills too so much that the Predators regularly pit Subban and Mattias Ekholm against an opponent’s heaviest players.

“He’s delivered for us from an offensive standpoint, and our defensemen scoring is still in a good place and he’s a big part of it,” Laviolette said. “I think he and Eky have done a great job defensively handling the other team’s biggest customers.”

Now that the postseason is here, general manager David Poile and Laviolette want to make clear that this isn’t a one-man show.

“It’s not just hinging on him,” Laviolette said. “I’ve said Chicago has got a good team. We’re going to have to play good hockey. P.K.’s going to have to play well. All of our guys are going to have to play well.”

 

Nolan Patrick tops NHL’s final draft rankings

Getty
By Mike HalfordApr 11, 2017, 10:41 AM EDT

Despite missing significant time to injury, WHL Brandon center Nolan Patrick has finished atop NHL Central Scouting’s final draft rankings of the season.

Patrick, who sat out nearly 40 games this season while dealing with a sports hernia, still managed to put up a whopping 46 points in 33 games this season, and ends his campaign as the first Western League forward to top the draft rankings list since Ryan Nugent-Hopkins did it back in 2011.

Sitting closely behind Patrick on the list is Nico Hischier, who is looking to become the highest-drafted Swiss player in league history (previous high was Nino Niederreiter, who went fifth overall to the Islanders seven years ago). Hischier is coming off a terrific campaign with QMJHL Halifax, scoring 86 points in 57 games while capturing the league’s rookie of the year award.

More on the remainder of the rankings:

Joining Patrick and Hischier among the top five-ranked skaters from North America are a group of skilled forwards: No. 3 Casey Mittelstadt (Edina, Minn.), a center for Eden Prairie High School (HIGH-MN); No. 4 Gabriel Vilardi (Kingston, Ont.), a center for the Windsor Spitfires (OHL); and No. 5 Michael Rasmussen (Surrey, B.C.), a center for the Tri-City Americans (WHL).

Forwards Klim Kostin (Penza, Russia) of Dynamo Moscow and Elias Pettersson (Sundsvall, Sweden) of Timra maintain their ranks of first and second, respectively, among international skaters.

Jake Oettinger (Lakeville, Minn.) of Boston University (H-EAST) ranks as the top North American goaltender, while Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Espoo, Finland) of HPK’s junior team (FINLAND-JR) tops international netminders.

This year’s draft will be held at the United Center in Chicago on June 23-24.