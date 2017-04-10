Ducks-Flames series heats up as Treliving rips Murray’s ‘asinine’ remarks

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Tempers are expected to flare in a few days when the Ducks and Flames begin their opening-round playoff series.

On Monday, Flames GM Brad Treliving cranked the thermostat a bit.

Treliving responded to Ducks GM Bob Murray’s assertion that Calgary captain Mark Giordano — who knocked out Anaheim blueliner Cam Fowler with a knee-on-knee hit — was a dirty player, with a history of similar instances.

“I hear how Gio is a good guy, and he’s this and that,” Murray said. “Well, he’s done this before. I have no respect for people who go after knees.”

Treliving’s response?

"Those are asinine comments," — Brad Treliving on GM Bob Murray suggesting about Mark Giordano being a dirty player. — Kristen Odland (@Kristen_Odland) April 10, 2017

Murray was livid in the aftermath of losing Fowler for 2-6 weeks to a knee injury. It’s likely the talented blueliner will miss all of the Anaheim-Calgary series, which gets underway Thursday at the Honda Center.

Some have suggested Murray’s beef with Giordano goes all the way back to 2011, when Giordano took out then-Ducks forward Bobby Ryan with a similar knee-on-knee collision.

In his latest rant, Murray acknowledged he may have crossed a line.

But he didn’t seem overly concerned about it.

“I’m sorry, but knees, they wreck your career real quick,” he fumed. “I don’t like it. I know I’ve said too much, but I don’t care.”

All of this adds up to — and I’ll steal some Ilya Bryzgalov terminology here — a very spicy situation.

There’s some legitimate bad blood between these two teams. The game in which Giordano hit Fowler turned into an ugly, fight-filled affair, and there was already some animosity from earlier in the season, when Ryan Kesler acknowledged he and the Ducks were targeting Johnny Gaudreau.