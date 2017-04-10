Bruins sign McAvoy, which doesn’t bode well for Krug or Carlo

The Boston Bruins have signed Charlie McAvoy to a three-year, entry-level contract, and the 19-year-old is expected to join them for practice Monday.
It’s exciting news in one way, because McAvoy is arguably the Bruins’ top prospect, possibly their future No. 1 defenseman.
At the same time, it doesn’t bode well for injured d-men Torey Krug and Brandon Carlo ahead of Wednesday’s series opener in Ottawa.
Update:
“Clearly with the injuries to Krug and Carlo we’ve looked to add to the depth of our group,” said GM Don Sweeney, per CSN New England. “There were several players in the conversation [about getting called up], but we think Charlie is ready to handle that. So we’ll see.”
Krug was injured in the Bruins’ second-to-last game of the regular season, and then Carlo was forced to leave their final game.
Neither Krug nor Carlo was at practice this morning.
Here are the practice pairings:
After 33 years behind the bench for the University of Michigan hockey team, Red Berenson announced on Monday that he is retiring from coaching.
The school announced that he will remain as a special advisor to Warde Manuel, the director of athletics.
“I’ve thought about this for a long time and I think this is the right time and it’s the right thing to do for the Michigan hockey program,” said Berenson in a statement released through the school. “My heart will always be at Michigan and I look forward to the team taking the next step and making me proud as a former coach.”
Said Manuel in the same statement, “Red Berenson is a legendary figure at the University of Michigan as well as in our ice hockey history. Throughout his career, Red has focused on the academic and athletic success of the young men who have come through our program while shaping the sport as we know it today. He has developed an astounding 73 NHL players but, more importantly, he has positively impacted hundreds of young men. We are forever grateful for his contributions to the University of Michigan and I look forward to continuing working with Red for years to come.”
Berenson played his collegiate hockey at Michigan before embarking on an NHL career that ran between 1961 and 1978. He played in 987 games as a member of the Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers, Detroit Red Wings and St. Louis Blues, scoring 261 goals and recording 397 assists.
Following his playing days he joined the Blues’ coaching staff in 1979 and was the team’s head coach for parts of three seasons, winning the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s coach of the year in 1980-81, leading the Blues to a 45-18-7 record.
In 1984 he returned to his alma mater and to take over as the Wolverines’ head coach and over the ensuing three decades built the program into a national power. During his time behind the Michigan bench the program compiled a 848-426-92 and won two national championships in 1996 and 1998. Along with the two national titles Berenson led the Wolverines to 11 Frozen Four appearances and an NCAA record 22 consecutive tournament appearances between 1991 and 2012.
Tempers are expected to flare in a few days when the Ducks and Flames begin their opening-round playoff series.
On Monday, Flames GM Brad Treliving cranked the thermostat a bit.
Treliving responded to Ducks GM Bob Murray’s assertion that Calgary captain Mark Giordano — who knocked out Anaheim blueliner Cam Fowler with a knee-on-knee hit — was a dirty player, with a history of similar instances.
“I hear how Gio is a good guy, and he’s this and that,” Murray said. “Well, he’s done this before. I have no respect for people who go after knees.”
Treliving’s response?
Murray was livid in the aftermath of losing Fowler for 2-6 weeks to a knee injury. It’s likely the talented blueliner will miss all of the Anaheim-Calgary series, which gets underway Thursday at the Honda Center.
Some have suggested Murray’s beef with Giordano goes all the way back to 2011, when Giordano took out then-Ducks forward Bobby Ryan with a similar knee-on-knee collision.
In his latest rant, Murray acknowledged he may have crossed a line.
But he didn’t seem overly concerned about it.
“I’m sorry, but knees, they wreck your career real quick,” he fumed. “I don’t like it. I know I’ve said too much, but I don’t care.”
All of this adds up to — and I’ll steal some Ilya Bryzgalov terminology here — a very spicy situation.
There’s some legitimate bad blood between these two teams. The game in which Giordano hit Fowler turned into an ugly, fight-filled affair, and there was already some animosity from earlier in the season, when Ryan Kesler acknowledged he and the Ducks were targeting Johnny Gaudreau.
In hindsight, the Florida Panthers had too many cooks in the kitchen, trying to run a team that ended up being one of the NHL’s most disappointing in 2016-17.
So today, the Panthers put the old head chef back in charge, naming Dale Tallon general manager and vowing that every hockey decision will go through him.
“Everything was done with the best intentions,” team president Matthew Caldwell said, per the Miami Herald. “We want to win. We want to look at a lot of things that were out there, a lot of voices, but I think what we learned is that having a singular voice who listens to everything — listens to analytics, listens to scouts, listens to his gut for many, many years — and have one single voice that reports to ownership is most important.”
It’s a far cry from what we heard a year ago, when Tallon was “promoted” to president of hockey ops, with Tom Rowe taking over GM duties, assisted by Eric Joyce and Steve Werier.
“I wasn’t a big fan of doing contracts,” Tallon said at the time. “It frees me up to do what I think I do best, and that’s go scout, evaluate talent, mentor our young guys, and help develop them. That’s basically what I like to do. I like going to rinks. I like freezing my rear end off in these little rinks. That’s what I enjoy most about this job.”
Rowe, of course, ending up coaching the Panthers after Gerard Gallant was fired in November. The team is not keeping Rowe behind the bench for next season, though he’ll remain with the organization as a special advisor.
Tallon said the Panthers have “a list of young coaches that we’re interested in and we’re going to go in that direction.”
The Washington Capitals finished the regular season with the NHL’s best record for the second year in a row, but they are not entering the playoffs as the odds on favorites to win the Stanley Cup.
On Monday afternoon the folks at Bovada released their latest Stanley Cup odds before the start of the postseason and have the Chicago Blackhawks as the top favorites (4/1) to win it all.
The Capitals, the favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference, have the second best overall odds (9/2) and are followed by the Minnesota Wild and defending Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins.
Seeing the Wild so high on the list is a bit of a surprise given their struggles down the stretch.
The St. Louis Blues (33/1) enter the playoffs as the biggest long shot.
Even though the Blackhawks ended the regular season on a four-game losing streak (0-2-2) they were still 20-6-4 over the final 30 games of the regular season.
Here are the complete odds, via Bovada, entering the playoffs.
Chicago Blackhawks 4/1
Washington Capitals 9/2
Minnesota Wild 8/1
Pittsburgh Penguins 8/1
Columbus Blue Jackets 10/1
Anaheim Ducks 14/1
Montreal Canadiens 14/1
New York Rangers 14/1
San Jose Sharks 14/1
Edmonton Oilers 16/1
Calgary Flames 25/1
Boston Bruins 25/1
Nashville Predators 25/1
Toronto Maple Leafs 25/1
Ottawa Senators 28/1
St. Louis Blues 33/1