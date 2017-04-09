Red Wings say goodbye to Joe Louis Arena in style

Despite having their streak of consecutive playoff appearances recently snapped, the Detroit Red Wings still bid farewell to Joe Louis Arena in style on Sunday.
The Red Wings closed the doors of their aging home arena since 1979, their home for four Stanley Cup titles and a wealth of memories over the years, with a 4-1 victory over the visiting New Jersey Devils.
And of course, why break from another tradition?
Octopi littering the ice at the Joe. One enormous one, maybe a dozen smaller.
“I thought it was a great building to play in,” Lightning GM and Red Wings great Steve Yzerman told NHL.com. “Every time you stepped on the ice for a game, you were always excited to play the game. It just had a really nice atmosphere in there. It was beautiful in its simplicity.”
Longtime Michigan coach Red Berenson retires after 33 seasons
After 33 years behind the bench for the University of Michigan hockey team, Red Berenson announced on Monday that he is retiring from coaching.
The school announced that he will remain as a special advisor to Warde Manuel, the director of athletics.
“I’ve thought about this for a long time and I think this is the right time and it’s the right thing to do for the Michigan hockey program,” said Berenson in a statement released through the school. “My heart will always be at Michigan and I look forward to the team taking the next step and making me proud as a former coach.”
Said Manuel in the same statement, “Red Berenson is a legendary figure at the University of Michigan as well as in our ice hockey history. Throughout his career, Red has focused on the academic and athletic success of the young men who have come through our program while shaping the sport as we know it today. He has developed an astounding 73 NHL players but, more importantly, he has positively impacted hundreds of young men. We are forever grateful for his contributions to the University of Michigan and I look forward to continuing working with Red for years to come.”
Berenson played his collegiate hockey at Michigan before embarking on an NHL career that ran between 1961 and 1978. He played in 987 games as a member of the Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers, Detroit Red Wings and St. Louis Blues, scoring 261 goals and recording 397 assists.
Following his playing days he joined the Blues’ coaching staff in 1979 and was the team’s head coach for parts of three seasons, winning the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s coach of the year in 1980-81, leading the Blues to a 45-18-7 record.
In 1984 he returned to his alma mater and to take over as the Wolverines’ head coach and over the ensuing three decades built the program into a national power. During his time behind the Michigan bench the program compiled a 848-426-92 and won two national championships in 1996 and 1998. Along with the two national titles Berenson led the Wolverines to 11 Frozen Four appearances and an NCAA record 22 consecutive tournament appearances between 1991 and 2012.
Ducks-Flames series heats up as Treliving rips Murray’s ‘asinine’ remarks
Murray was livid in the aftermath of losing Fowler for 2-6 weeks to a knee injury. It’s likely the talented blueliner will miss all of the Anaheim-Calgary series, which gets underway Thursday at the Honda Center.
In hindsight, the Florida Panthers had too many cooks in the kitchen, trying to run a team that ended up being one of the NHL’s most disappointing in 2016-17.
So today, the Panthers put the old head chef back in charge, naming Dale Tallon general manager and vowing that every hockey decision will go through him.
“Everything was done with the best intentions,” team president Matthew Caldwell said, per the Miami Herald. “We want to win. We want to look at a lot of things that were out there, a lot of voices, but I think what we learned is that having a singular voice who listens to everything — listens to analytics, listens to scouts, listens to his gut for many, many years — and have one single voice that reports to ownership is most important.”
It’s a far cry from what we heard a year ago, when Tallon was “promoted” to president of hockey ops, with Tom Rowe taking over GM duties, assisted by Eric Joyce and Steve Werier.
“I wasn’t a big fan of doing contracts,” Tallon said at the time. “It frees me up to do what I think I do best, and that’s go scout, evaluate talent, mentor our young guys, and help develop them. That’s basically what I like to do. I like going to rinks. I like freezing my rear end off in these little rinks. That’s what I enjoy most about this job.”
The Washington Capitals finished the regular season with the NHL’s best record for the second year in a row, but they are not entering the playoffs as the odds on favorites to win the Stanley Cup.
On Monday afternoon the folks at Bovada released their latest Stanley Cup odds before the start of the postseason and have the Chicago Blackhawks as the top favorites (4/1) to win it all.
The Capitals, the favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference, have the second best overall odds (9/2) and are followed by the Minnesota Wild and defending Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins.
Seeing the Wild so high on the list is a bit of a surprise given their struggles down the stretch.
The St. Louis Blues (33/1) enter the playoffs as the biggest long shot.
Even though the Blackhawks ended the regular season on a four-game losing streak (0-2-2) they were still 20-6-4 over the final 30 games of the regular season.
Here are the complete odds, via Bovada, entering the playoffs.
Chicago Blackhawks 4/1
Washington Capitals 9/2
Minnesota Wild 8/1
Pittsburgh Penguins 8/1
Columbus Blue Jackets 10/1
Anaheim Ducks 14/1
Montreal Canadiens 14/1
New York Rangers 14/1
San Jose Sharks 14/1
Edmonton Oilers 16/1
Calgary Flames 25/1
Boston Bruins 25/1
Nashville Predators 25/1
Toronto Maple Leafs 25/1
Ottawa Senators 28/1
St. Louis Blues 33/1