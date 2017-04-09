Red Wings say goodbye to Joe Louis Arena in style

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Despite having their streak of consecutive playoff appearances recently snapped, the Detroit Red Wings still bid farewell to Joe Louis Arena in style on Sunday.

The Red Wings closed the doors of their aging home arena since 1979, their home for four Stanley Cup titles and a wealth of memories over the years, with a 4-1 victory over the visiting New Jersey Devils.

And of course, why break from another tradition?

Octopi littering the ice at the Joe. One enormous one, maybe a dozen smaller. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) April 9, 2017

Riley Sheahan, early in the first period, finally snapped his scoring drought after going an astounding 79 games without a goal this season, and Detroit continued to a season-ending victory from there.

Wouldn’t you know it: Sheahan scored Detroit’s fourth goal and the final goal at Joe Louis Arena.

Henrik Zetterberg, playing in career game No. 1,000, all with Detroit, also had a goal and an assist in the win.

Next season, the Red Wings move into their new home — Little Caesars Arena.

But Sunday provided an opportunity for former Red Wings legends and fans of the team to have one final moment with The Joe.

Last minute of play. Fans on their feet, holding cell phones up to record the moment. — Nick Cotsonika (@cotsonika) April 9, 2017

“I thought it was a great building to play in,” Lightning GM and Red Wings great Steve Yzerman told NHL.com. “Every time you stepped on the ice for a game, you were always excited to play the game. It just had a really nice atmosphere in there. It was beautiful in its simplicity.”