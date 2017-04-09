Getty

2017 Stanley Cup Playoffs: First Round matchups

Apr 9, 2017

Eastern Conference

New York Rangers vs. Montreal Canadiens

Season series: Montreal 3-0-0, New York 0-2-1

This one’s been locked in for a while, with Montreal claiming the Atlantic Division crown and the Rangers locking up the Eastern Conference’s first wild card berth a few days ago. This will mark the first time these two Original Six foes have met in the playoffs since 2014, when the Rangers upended the Habs in the Eastern Conference Final.

That series is perhaps best remembered for the start of the Carey PriceChris Kreider feud. Price suffered a playoff-ending injury on a crease collision with Kreider in Game 1, and exacted a measure of revenge when the two teams met early in the following season.

Ottawa Senators vs. Boston Bruins

Season series: Ottawa 4-0-0, Boston 0-3-1

This marks the first time the Sens will face the B’s in a playoff series. Ottawa’s back in the dance after missing last year, while Boston returns following a two-year postseason absence. There’s not a ton of history here, but both enter with some compelling storylines — the Sens, under first-year head coach Guy Boucher, overcame losing Clarke MacArthur to a concussion suffered during the preseason, and were without No. 1 netminder Craig Anderson for long stretches while his wife underwent cancer treatment.

Boston, meanwhile, pulled it together after the midseason dismissal of head coach Claude Julien, and rallied under new bench boss Bruce Cassidy. Several pieces of the ’11 Cup-winning squad still remain — Zdeno Chara, Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci and Brad Marchand, most notably — and it’s worth mentioning that one of the few Cup winners on the Ottawa roster is Chris Kelly… who won it all six years ago with the B’s.

Washington Capitals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Season series: Washington 1-1-1, Toronto 1-1-1

All the pressure versus no pressure, really. The Caps head into the postseason as the NHL’s top team, boasting an absolutely loaded roster — which includes the blockbuster trade deadline acquisition of Kevin Shattenkirk — and firmly in year two of GM Brian MacLellan’s two-year Stanley Cup window.

Simply put, the time in now for Washington.

For Toronto, this season was supposed to be about building for the future. But the future arrived early. The Leafs are in the playoffs after a miraculous turnaround, which saw them go from the worst team in the NHL to one of the league’s most entertaining squads. Three of the club’s top four scorers — Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Mitch Marner — are all rookies, and will make their Stanley Cup playoff debuts.

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Season series: Columbus 2-1-1, Pittsburgh 2-1-1

The Blue Jackets are going to the playoffs for just the third time in franchise history, but will face the Penguins for the second time in three years. Back in ’14, Columbus lost 4-2 to Pittsburgh in the opening round, but the series provided some unforgettable moments at Nationwide, including a pair of OT victories (one of which was Columbus’ first-ever postseason win).

For most of this season, Pittsburgh was a popular pick to repeat as back-to-back champion, but those predictions took a hit when No. 1 defenseman Kris Letang was lost for the year with a neck injury. Letang was a vital cog to last year’s Stanley Cup win, and he’ll be undoubtedly missed. How that absence plays out against Columbus will be a focal point of the opening round.

Western Conference

Chicago Blackhawks vs. Nashville Predators

Season series: Chicago 4-1-0, Nashville 1-4-0

This has turned into a pretty healthy playoff rivalry, and will be the third series between the two in the last seven years. Chicago enjoyed another terrific regular season — 50 wins, 109 points — and now looks to get back to another Stanley Cup Final, after bowing out in the opening round to St. Louis last season. The ‘Hawks have never lost a series to the Preds, and they’ll aim to keep that streak going.

Nashville’s had an up-and-down campaign, and it’ll be interesting to see if that trend carries over to the postseason. Something worth keeping an eye on? The Preds were dynamite at home this year, posting a 24-9-8 record at Bridgestone, but weren’t great on the road. No playoff team had a worse away record than Nashville’s 17-20-4 mark.

Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues

Season series: Minnesota 2-2-1, St. Louis 3-2-0

The big storyline here will be Blues head coach Mike Yeo going up against his former club. The Wild fired Yeo last February after five years at the helm, but he wasn’t unemployed long — St. Louis hired him four months later as the coach-in-waiting behind Ken Hitchcock, who was in his final year behind the bench.

Yeo’s ascendancy happened quicker than expected. Blues GM Doug Armstrong fired Hitchcock on Feb. 1, and the team quickly righted the ship under Yeo, eventually finishing third in the Central Division (thanks in large part to the improved play of goalie Jake Allen).

The Wild have an interesting coaching angle of their own. Bruce Boudreau, who was fired by Anaheim after crashing out in the opening round last year, has done a terrific job in his first season in Minnesota. The Wild won 49 games and racked up 106 points, to finish as the second-best team in the Western Conference.

Anaheim Ducks vs. Calgary Flames

Season series: Anaheim 4-1-0, Calgary 1-4-0

This one was decided late — very late. Anaheim waited until the final night of the regular season to secure top spot in the Pacific Division and for that, they’ll face a fairly familiar foe in Calgary.

The Ducks and Flames met in the second round of the ’15 playoffs, with Anaheim breezing to a relatively easy 4-1 series win. As mentioned above, the Ducks were a major disappointment last year — losing in Round 1 to Nashville — and shook things up by firing Boudreau, and hiring Randy Carlyle. Carlyle is, of course, the same coach that led Anaheim to its first and only Stanley Cup championship back in 2007.

For the Flames, first-year bench boss Glen Gulutzan has one mission: Win a game in Anaheim. It’s been an incredible 11 years since Calgary last tasted victory in Orange County. Given the Ducks have home ice advantage, the Flames will have to win at least one game at Honda.

Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks

Season series: Edmonton 3-1-1, San Jose 2-3-0

The NHL’s longest playoff drought is over, as Edmonton will go dancing for the first time since 2006. Led by potential Hart Trophy winner Connor McDavid and workhorse netminder Cam Talbot, the Oilers now get to face off against… the defending Western Conference champs.

On paper, a tough draw.

But on the ice, this has all the makings for a really intriguing series. Aside from McDavid’s playoff debut, there’s also Todd McLellan factor to consider. McLellan took the job in Edmonton after an incredibly successful seven-year run in San Jose. He’s still the club’s all-time leader in wins.

Health will be a big factor for San Jose, as both Joe Thornton and Logan Couture were hurt late in the season.

Longtime Michigan coach Red Berenson retires after 33 seasons

Apr 10, 2017

After 33 years behind the bench for the University of Michigan hockey team, Red Berenson announced on Monday that he is retiring from coaching.

The school announced that he will remain as a special advisor to Warde Manuel, the director of athletics.

“I’ve thought about this for a long time and I think this is the right time and it’s the right thing to do for the Michigan hockey program,” said Berenson in a statement released through the school. “My heart will always be at Michigan and I look forward to the team taking the next step and making me proud as a former coach.”

Said Manuel in the same statement, “Red Berenson is a legendary figure at the University of Michigan as well as in our ice hockey history. Throughout his career, Red has focused on the academic and athletic success of the young men who have come through our program while shaping the sport as we know it today. He has developed an astounding 73 NHL players but, more importantly, he has positively impacted hundreds of young men. We are forever grateful for his contributions to the University of Michigan and I look forward to continuing working with Red for years to come.”

Berenson played his collegiate hockey at Michigan before embarking on an NHL career that ran between 1961 and 1978. He played in 987 games as a member of the Montreal Canadiens, New York Rangers, Detroit Red Wings and St. Louis Blues, scoring 261 goals and recording 397 assists.

Following his playing days he joined the Blues’ coaching staff in 1979 and was the team’s head coach for parts of three seasons, winning the Jack Adams Award as the NHL’s coach of the year in 1980-81, leading the Blues to a 45-18-7 record.

In 1984 he returned to his alma mater and to take over as the Wolverines’ head coach and over the ensuing three decades built the program into a national power. During his time behind the Michigan bench the program compiled a 848-426-92 and won two national championships in 1996 and 1998. Along with the two national titles Berenson led the Wolverines to 11 Frozen Four appearances and an NCAA record 22 consecutive tournament appearances between 1991 and 2012.

Ducks-Flames series heats up as Treliving rips Murray’s ‘asinine’ remarks

Apr 10, 2017

Tempers are expected to flare in a few days when the Ducks and Flames begin their opening-round playoff series.

On Monday, Flames GM Brad Treliving cranked the thermostat a bit.

Treliving responded to Ducks GM Bob Murray’s assertion that Calgary captain Mark Giordano — who knocked out Anaheim blueliner Cam Fowler with a knee-on-knee hit — was a dirty player, with a history of similar instances.

“I hear how Gio is a good guy, and he’s this and that,” Murray said. “Well, he’s done this before. I have no respect for people who go after knees.”

Treliving’s response?

Murray was livid in the aftermath of losing Fowler for 2-6 weeks to a knee injury. It’s likely the talented blueliner will miss all of the Anaheim-Calgary series, which gets underway Thursday at the Honda Center.

Some have suggested Murray’s beef with Giordano goes all the way back to 2011, when Giordano took out then-Ducks forward Bobby Ryan with a similar knee-on-knee collision.

In his latest rant, Murray acknowledged he may have crossed a line.

But he didn’t seem overly concerned about it.

“I’m sorry, but knees, they wreck your career real quick,” he fumed. “I don’t like it. I know I’ve said too much, but I don’t care.”

All of this adds up to — and I’ll steal some Ilya Bryzgalov terminology here — a very spicy situation.

There’s some legitimate bad blood between these two teams. The game in which Giordano hit Fowler turned into an ugly, fight-filled affair, and there was already some animosity from earlier in the season, when Ryan Kesler acknowledged he and the Ducks were targeting Johnny Gaudreau.

A ‘single voice’ is back running the Florida Panthers

Apr 10, 2017

In hindsight, the Florida Panthers had too many cooks in the kitchen, trying to run a team that ended up being one of the NHL’s most disappointing in 2016-17.

So today, the Panthers put the old head chef back in charge, naming Dale Tallon general manager and vowing that every hockey decision will go through him.

“Everything was done with the best intentions,” team president Matthew Caldwell said, per the Miami Herald. “We want to win. We want to look at a lot of things that were out there, a lot of voices, but I think what we learned is that having a singular voice who listens to everything — listens to analytics, listens to scouts, listens to his gut for many, many years — and have one single voice that reports to ownership is most important.”

It’s a far cry from what we heard a year ago, when Tallon was “promoted” to president of hockey ops, with Tom Rowe taking over GM duties, assisted by Eric Joyce and Steve Werier.

“I wasn’t a big fan of doing contracts,” Tallon said at the time. “It frees me up to do what I think I do best, and that’s go scout, evaluate talent, mentor our young guys, and help develop them. That’s basically what I like to do. I like going to rinks. I like freezing my rear end off in these little rinks. That’s what I enjoy most about this job.”

Rowe, of course, ending up coaching the Panthers after Gerard Gallant was fired in November. The team is not keeping Rowe behind the bench for next season, though he’ll remain with the organization as a special advisor.

Tallon said the Panthers have “a list of young coaches that we’re interested in and we’re going to go in that direction.”

Stanley Cup Odds: Blackhawks enter postseason as favorites

Apr 10, 2017

The Washington Capitals finished the regular season with the NHL’s best record for the second year in a row, but they are not entering the playoffs as the odds on favorites to win the Stanley Cup.

On Monday afternoon the folks at Bovada released their latest Stanley Cup odds before the start of the postseason and have the Chicago Blackhawks as the top favorites (4/1) to win it all.

The Capitals, the favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference, have the second best overall odds (9/2) and are followed by the Minnesota Wild and defending Stanley Cup Champion Pittsburgh Penguins.

Seeing the Wild so high on the list is a bit of a surprise given their struggles down the stretch.

The St. Louis Blues (33/1) enter the playoffs as the biggest long shot.

Even though the Blackhawks ended the regular season on a four-game losing streak (0-2-2) they were still 20-6-4 over the final 30 games of the regular season.

Here are the complete odds, via Bovada, entering the playoffs.

Chicago Blackhawks  4/1
Washington Capitals  9/2
Minnesota Wild  8/1
Pittsburgh Penguins  8/1
Columbus Blue Jackets  10/1
Anaheim Ducks  14/1
Montreal Canadiens  14/1
New York Rangers  14/1
San Jose Sharks  14/1
Edmonton Oilers  16/1
Calgary Flames  25/1
Boston Bruins  25/1
Nashville Predators  25/1
Toronto Maple Leafs  25/1
Ottawa Senators  28/1
St. Louis Blues  33/1