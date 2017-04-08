Islanders defeat Devils, remain alive in playoff race (Updated: They’ve been eliminated)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Updated: The Maple Leafs have defeated Pittsburgh, securing a spot in the playoffs and eliminating both the Islanders and Tampa Bay Lightning from contention.

The New York Islanders are still mathematically alive in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

They defeated the New Jersey Devils by a score of 4-2 on Saturday, moving — at least for now — within a point of the Toronto Maple Leafs for the final wild card spot.

The Islanders have one game remaining on their schedule. They’ll close out the regular season against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday.

Now, everything right now depends on what happens between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Pittsburgh Penguins, who were late in the second period and tied 2-2 in a very eventful contest as of the writing of this post.

A Maple Leafs win tonight and they clinch the final playoff spot in the East.

But the Islanders made things interesting with five consecutive wins. They can once again thank their goalie, Jaroslav Halak, for this latest victory.



The score flattered New York, which was outshot 39-20 — and 14-4 in the opening period. Puck possession numbers? Those were largely in favor of the Devils, but Halak was the great equalizer in this one.