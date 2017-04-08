Goalie nods: Marc-Andre Fleury will try to keep Maple Leafs from clinching

There is only one playoff spot still up for grabs in the NHL, and the Toronto Maple Leafs can take care of that on Saturday night if they can beat the Pittsburgh Penguins.

They will have to go through Marc-Andre Fleury to do it.

With Matt Murray getting some rest before the start of the postseason, Fleury will get the call for the Penguins on Saturday night in what could be one of his last starts in a Penguins uniform, depending on what happens over the summer with the expansion draft situation.

When we last saw Fleury in the Penguins’ net he allowed five goals in an ugly loss to the Chicago Blackhawks, but before that had played some of his best hockey of the season. Since the beginning of March (just after the NHL trade deadline when that distraction was removed from the equation) Fleury has a .931 save percentage for the Penguins.

The Maple Leafs will go with Frederik Andersen in net as he tries to get them into the playoffs for the first time since the 2012-13 season.

Elsewhere on Saturday…

— In the afternoon games it was Henrik Lundqvist vs. Craig Anderson in the New York Rangers-Ottawa Senators game, Sergei Bobrovsky vs. Steve Mason in the Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Philadelphia Flyers game, and Philip Grubauer vs. Anton Khudobin in the Washingtno Capitals vs. Boston Bruins game.

— Corey Crawford gets the start for the Chicago Blackhawks when they visit the Los Angeles Kings, who will counter with Jonathan Quick.

— Jaroslav Halak starts the must-win game for the New York Islanders against the New Jersey Devils. The Devils will go with Keith Kinkaid.

— It will be Carter Hutton vs. Cam Ward when the St. Louis Blues visit the Carolina Hurricanes.

— Robin Lehner and James Reimer get the start for the Buffalo Sabres and Florida Panthers respectively.

— Charlie Lindgren will make his second start for the Montreal Canadiens when they visit the Detroit Red Wings. Petr Mrazek is in for the Red Wings.

— The Nashville Predators will start Pekka Rinne in Winnipeg against Conor Hellebuyck and the Jets.

— The Colorado Avalanche will send Jeremy Smith out against the Dallas Stars. The Stars will go with Kari Lehtonen.

— Devan Dubnyk gets the night off as the Minnesota Wild will start Darcy Kuemper against Mike Smith and the Arizona Coyotes.

— Cam Talbot makes his league leading 73rd appearance for the Edmonton Oilers when they visit the Vancouver Canucks. Ryan Miller starts for the Canucks.

— Brian Elliott will start for the Calgary Flames when they visit the San Jose Sharks. Aaron Dell gets the call for the Sharks.